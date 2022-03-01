(Council Bluffs) -- A remarkable year with a conference and city championship, a state runner-up finish and state team title has landed Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden this year’s KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year.
“Starting off last year, I would have never seen our team get this far and win a state championship,” Oden said. “It just makes me so happy we won, and everyone grew so much. I grew so much as well.”
Oden was not just the top bowler in the area, but she was also among the top bowlers in the state. Her 205.46 score per game ranked 10th in all classes while her 410.92 score per series was ninth.
The Lewis Central standout credits a lot of her success to continued competition in her area, including the Hawkeye Ten Conference.
“It gave me that drive,” she said. “I always want to win and knowing that I had some competition (really helped). Seeing that competition all together and knowing anyone could have their day any day of the week pushed me through to reach my goals.”
Oden won the Council Bluffs city championship and the Hawkeye Ten title before taking her skills to the postseason. The junior ended up leading the Titans to a team championship in Class 2A last Tuesday before a state runner-up finish on Wednesday.
“When I walked in that day, I treated it like a normal tournament,” Oden said. “You go in and you bowl your game, and you let it play out. My first game wasn’t too hot, but I brought it back and ended up the second seed.
“(In the championship), I was so nervous. She had such a good cheering squad behind her that it made it that much harder mentally. I threw my shots, and I was consistent. The pins weren’t always falling for me, and I didn’t come out with the win that day.”
While the runner-up was tough to swallow at the time, Oden looks back on her performance with a sense of accomplishment.
“Just a couple minutes after, I realized I had an amazing day regardless,” she said. “(Waterloo East’s Malorie Cary) just had a better day than me. She’s a really great person and totally deserved that. I know not every day is going to be yours and even though you might have a good day someone else might have a better day.”
But on more days than not, it was Oden that had the best day. That’s why she is the second KMAland Girls Bowler of the Year, joining last year’s winner, Clarinda’s Maddie Pulliam. Listen to the complete interview with Oden linked below.
PREVIOUS KMALAND GIRLS BOWLER OF THE YEAR WINNERS
2021: Maddie Pulliam, Clarinda