(Waterloo) -- Lewis Central’s Aleesha Oden and Sophia Klopenstine were top four finishers at the state bowling tournament on Wednesday.
Oden, Renshaw and Klopenstine — members of the Class 2A state team champions — had the second, third and fourth highest scores, respectively, in the 2A girls preliminary round. Oden posted a 638 (181-210-247), Renshaw finished with a 621 (203-184-234) and Klopenstine had a 617 (209-197-211).
Oden and Klopenstine both advanced out of their quarterfinal matches with Oden winning 247-146 over Alexis Kenney of Fort Dodge and Klopenstine beating Rachel Moore of Keokuk, 222-208. Oden then nabbed a semifinal win over Sophia Rule of Keokuk, 224-189, while Klopenstine fell to Malorie Cary of Waterloo East, 215-199.
Oden’s run finished in the championship, though she posted another strong score of 215 in a loss to Cary, who won the state championship with a 245. Klopenstine finished fourth with a 196-181 loss to Keokuk’s Rule. Renshaw dropped her quarterfinal matchup and took sixth individually.
Other area bowlers in the 2A girls field:
14. Katelin Konz, LeMars (547)
15. Callie Williams, Lewis Central (540)
16. Trinity Brunsting, LeMars (538)
23. Natalie Vanderloo, LeMars (479)
26. Bailey Gill, LeMars (472)
27. Emily Peters, LeMars (457)
28. Mason Clayton, Creston (450)
31. Marissa Byrd, Thomas Jefferson (404)
Denison-Schleswig’s Blake Polzin advanced out of the preliminary Baker games of the 2A boys tournament with a 675 (225-229-221), claiming the No. 7 seed. A member of Tuesday’s state team champion, Polzin bowled a 279 in the quarterfinals, but it wasn’t enough with Oskaloosa’s Trey VanWyk posting a 300. Other area bowlers in the 2A boys field:
9. Kyle Segebart, Denison-Schleswig (661)
15. Zach Dempster, LeMars (634)
20. Trey Brotherton, Denison-Schleswig (593)
Sioux City East’s boys grabbed fourth-place finish in the 3A team tournament. The Black Raiders strong day came after finishing with the third-best Baker score of the preliminary round. East had a 3046 pin total and then won their first bracket matchup 3-0 over Waterloo West. Their run ended in the semifinals in straight games with Waukee before a 3-0 loss to Bettendorf in the third-place dual.