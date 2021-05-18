(Council Bluffs) --Tradition, facilities and proximity were all in the corner of Iowa Western when it came time for Lewis Central’s Jonah Pomrenke to make a college decision.
That’s why the Titans standout will continue his baseball career at the next level and in the city he grew up.
“I always knew I wanted to go the JUCO route,” Pomrenke told KMA Sports. “I was looking around, and Iowa Western was right there.”
Pomrenke, despite the shortened season, put together a big year in his junior season. The senior standout was among the top hitters and base stealers in the Hawkeye Ten Conference with a .455 batting average and 25 swipes.
“The facilities there are top notch,” Pomrenke said. “The way they move people on to the next level, the tradition they have – they’re always winning. They’re going to get me games and get me better every day.”
While making his choice, Pomrenke also had to decide which sport to pursue. In the end, baseball was the pick over football.
“I focused a lot more on baseball than football coming into my junior year,” he said. “I just wanted to play baseball somewhere, and (Iowa Western) gave me the opportunity. It means everything.”
Listen to the full interview with Pomrenke from Tuesday’s Upon Further Review below.