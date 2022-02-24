(Council Bluffs) -- The Lewis Central girls bowling team is the latest of several champions from the Hawkeye Ten Conference to be highlighted by KMA Sports for their remarkable performance at the state tournament in Waterloo.
Coach Paul Renshaw's team shook off their No. 6 seed and took advantage of the tournament's format en route to a Class 2A championship.
"We don't have the highest averages or scores," Renshaw said. "But if you get our girls in best three out of five, it's going to be tough to beat us. After qualifying, our girls wanted to go up against the top teams."
While it's easy to say they appreciate the tournament's new bracket-style format, Renshaw says he was skeptical at first.
"When it came out, I was not (a fan of it)," he said. "But our girls are big fans of it now."
Lewis Central opened their tournament with LeMars.
"We wanted to bowl against LeMars, and we got them," Renshaw said. "I just told the girls to set the pace, bowl their games and let the chips fall where they may."
The Titans won the first two games, but LeMars stayed alive by winning game three, prompting a pep talk from Coach Renshaw to his team.
"The St. Albert boys were the first seed, won the first two games and lost the next three games. I said that's not going to be us, ladies."
The pep talk worked, advancing the Titans into an all-Hawkeye Ten clash with Denison-Schleswig. They won all three games.
The Titans finished their championship run with another sweep, this time of Newton. Renshaw credits his team's championship run to their successful spare shooting.
"I told all girls all season long that strikes are for show and spares are for championships," he said. "It's true at any level. You don't have to strike every shot, but you have to make your spares. Our spare shooting was good."
The state championship concluded a magnificent week of bowling from Hawkeye Ten schools. The Shenandoah and Denison-Schleswig boys also won state championships, the Clarinda girls finished second, and St. Albert's Adam Denny won the Class 1A individual title.
"What a great year to be in the Hawkeye Ten Conference," Renshaw said. "It's nice to see the western side of the state start to become powerhouses in the state."
Renshaw hopes his team's success sparks an outside interest in the bowling program.
"I hope more kids realize Lewis Central has a bowling program," he said.
Check out the full interview with Coach Renshaw below.