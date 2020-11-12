(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central’s long-time swimming coach Bruce Schomburg will be honored at the state level on Saturday.
The Titans head man, who has coached swimming for the past 52 years, will be honored with the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union Golden Plaque of Distinction Award. On Thursday, Coach Schomburg talked about the award with KMA Sports on Upon Further Review.
“I wasn’t really that much aware of (the award),” he said. “I’m proud to receive the award and looking forward to it on Saturday.”
Schomburg swam in high school at Council Bluffs, Thomas Jefferson before continuing at Northwest Missouri State.
“I wasn’t planning on going to college,” Schomburg said. “A friend was going down there for a visit and asked me to go with them. Their coach talked me into swimming there for four years.”
Following his time at Northwest, Schomburg took a job a Wilson Junior High in Council Bluffs and coached for five years at Thomas Jefferson. When Lewis Central built a new swimming pool, he took over the Titans program. He’s been there ever since, spanning 40 years.
“Just watching the kids improve (keeps me coaching),” Schomburg said. “It’s so easy to measure (progress) a little more because it’s a sport with times. Watching kids progress through the years and see what they can achieve is rewarding.”
Coach Schomburg won’t be alone in Marshalltown this weekend. The Lewis Central girls swim team qualified seven events.
“We had a great district meet,” he said. “I thought going in that we had a good chance of qualifying seven, and that’s what we did.”
Waren Graeve qualified in the 50 and 100 yard freestyle while Sydnie Collins is in the 100 yard backstroke and Kylie Brown in the 100 yard breaststroke. Three relays are also in the field in the 200 medley and 200 and 400 freestyle.
Members of the medley include Collins, Brown, Elaine Morgan and Graeve while Hannah Steinmetz is joined by Collins, Brown and Graeve in the 200 freestyle. The 400 freestyle relay consists of Steinmetz, Mia Hansen, Collins and Brown.
“We’re going to have to drop a little time to get in (the finals),” Schomburg added. “If we get in, we’re going to be sneaking in, but they all have a chance. They’re all right there and close if we just have a good meet and their coach has them ready.”
The prelims begin on Friday afternoon at 5:00 PM. Schomburg will receive his award on Saturday at approximately noon. Listen to the full interview with Coach Schomburg below.