(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central junior Lucy Scott got herself out of a self-described slump in a big way last week.
And that performance earned her Jim Hughes Real Estate KMAland Female Athlete of the Week accolades.
Friday's 28-point output in a win over Kuemper Catholic is far from her only great performance of the year. It might not have even been her best -- she dropped 36 earlier this year -- but it was an important showing after a rough patch that included a five-point performance in the game before.
"I was in a slump," Scott said. "I just went in deciding I was going to just let things happen. I drove more than I typically do because my shots hadn't been falling. Then I started hitting shots and got on a roll."
Scott shot 11-for-22 from the field and 6-for-15 from deep as her team cruised to a 75-43 win.
"I got in a flow," she said. "A lot of the shots came from the post that worked hard on the inside to get it out. They were just there. I was on a high. If you hit one, two or a third one, the crowd gets louder. That motivated me to keep going."
Scott leads the Titans with 16.0 points per game while shooting 42.5% from the field and 37.2% from deep. Scott's numbers are better than last year's line: 11.4 points per game, 36.1% from the field and 31.1% from deep.
"We had high expectations," Scott said. "The only thing that could stop us was ourselves, so we worked super hard. I did some workouts with Adam Barnes at Going Vertical, played for a club in the summer and was in the gym any free time I had."
The offseason work grew her basketball IQ and skillset.
"I've grown a lot with seeing the court," she said. "Understanding the game and having the knowledge helps your game anytime. I've also gotten better at shooting with people in my face."
Scott and her teammates are in the middle of a seven-game win streak. They've been in and out of the state rankings throughout the season and currently sit No. 11 in Class 4A.
"I think our team is feeling good," Scott said. "We want to put ourselves in a good spot for postseason seeding and go from there."
The Titans (13-3) have a tough stretch to close the regular season. They're back at it Tuesday night against Gretna, followed by games against Harlan (Friday), Glenwood (February 7th), Sergeant Bluff-Luton (February 10th) and Bishop Heelan (February 13th).
"I think we're capable of a lot if we keep pushing," Scott said. "I think we can do something special."
Click below to hear the full interview with Scott.