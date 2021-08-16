(Council Bluffs) -- Recent Lewis Central graduate Lia Taylor is the latest in a long line of girls soccer players to take their talents to the collegiate level.
The versatile Taylor will do so at Simpson College, where she will play for head coach Jeremy Reinert.
"It's very exciting," Taylor said. "I had no idea I was going to play soccer in college."
Taylor says she went into the college decision process without the intention to play soccer at the next level, but that changed.
"I had a couple of coaches come up to me and tell me that they would love me to play at the college level," she said. "It opened up my eyes and showed me that I needed to take this experience and not live with regrets, so that's what I did."
The decision wasn't easy, though.
"I didn't know whether I wanted to go to the next level," she said. "But I've always looked at Simpson and loved their soccer program, so I decided I didn't want to live without not doing it. I listened to my heart and pushed myself"
It helped that she loved the Storm's program.
"Their coaching system has a lot of positivity," she said. "They strive to push you to your best and have a positive team environment. It made it so much easier to decide what I wanted."
Taylor is the fourth LC graduate to take her soccer talents to the next level, joining Hannah Estrada (Lewis Central), Hope Jensen (Rogers State) and Taylor Gregory (Grand View). She's also the sixth from the soccer-heavy Council Bluffs area, along with St. Albert's Makenna Shepard (Drake) and Abraham Lincoln's Crystena Keesee (Central). Former Council Bluffs natives Julia Wagoner (AL), Bailee Cook (St. Albert) and Baylee Ratliff (St. Albert) are currently on the Storm's roster.
"Growing up together and showing our actual skills made it so much better for all of us to go to the next level," Taylor said.
Taylor posted five goals and passed out two assists for the Titans in 2021.
"I plan on playing right wing," Taylor said about her college projection. "My coach at Simpson is excited about me playing that area, and I am as well. I feel like learning their style of play will help us make a great team."
Taylor hopes to take her production up a notch when she hits the pitch in Indianola.
"I'd like to start," she said. "But I know I'm going to need to improve my skills and push myself way harder than I ever did in club or high school. If I want that opportunity, I need to keep going and prove to them I deserve a spot."
Click below to hear the full interview with Taylor