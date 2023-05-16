(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central's Elise Thramer has one meet left in her prep career.
She hopes to make the most of it.
The Titans' star thrower will throw in both the shot put and discus at the Class 3A State Meet on Thursday and Friday. Whenever those events end, so will Thramer's successful career.
"I feel like it hasn't kicked in," Thramer said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "But when I get on the bus to go to state, I feel like I'll start to realize it's my last time throwing. I know it's going to be good."
This year's trip to state is Thramer's third consecutive. She's collected two medals: a seventh-place finish in the shot put as a sophomore and a fourth-place finish in the discus as a junior. Now, she's back at the Blue Oval.
"The season has been full of ups and downs, but I've been consistent this past week."
Thramer admits her shot put performance at The Hawkeye Ten Conference Meet wasn't her best.
"It's been a crazy season," she said. "But it's all about being consistent. Consistency is the key."
Thramer swept the throws at Thursday's district meet in Carroll. She threw 115-11 in the discus and 37-03.50 in the shot put -- five feet better than her performance at Hawkeye Ten.
"Not going to lie, I was nervous for districts," she said. "I just turned that nervousness into competitiveness."
While they're both throwing events, the similarities stop there. Despite the different techniques required, Thramer has found a way to succeed in both.
"Shot put is all brute, and discus is finesse," Thramer said. "In shot put, what helps you throw is being fast. Discus is about balance and having a good core when you throw. In sophomore year, I was good in shot put. The next year, I got good at discus. I've been stronger in both this year, but discus has been the favorite for me this year."
Thramer hopes to add at least one more medal to her collection before calling it a career.
"Since it's my senior year, I haven't been anxious about things," she said. "I'll try to put myself in a situation to have more adrenaline. One of my goals is to be fast and remember the techniques we did this season."
Thramer will throw the discus on Thursday at 2 PM and the shot put on Friday at 2 PM. Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from Des Moines throughout the meet. Click below to hear the full interview with Thramer.