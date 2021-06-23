(Council Bluffs) -- Lewis Central shortstop Maddie Howard will take her vast set of skills to Peru State College next year.
"Ever since I grew up, I knew I wanted to play college softball," Howard said. "Softball has been a huge part of my life, so getting to continue means a lot."
Howard says it was at the beginning of her prep career that she realized collegiate opportunities might be possible.
"I started playing club and showcase," she said. "I had a lot of scouts looking, got to meet with coaches, visit campuses and see different programs. It really clicked last year."
Howard chose Peru State over Iowa Central, Southeast Community College and Southwestern Community College, opting to take the four-year route as an education major.
"Really, what made Peru State stand out was that it had my major," she said. "And the people there were always willing to help. They knew me on a first-name basis."
Howard says head softball coach JL Thomason made her recruiting process comfortable for her.
"We got to talking, saw the facilities and watched some practices," Howard said about one of her visits. "I got a real good feel of how everything would run, and I just liked the feeling."
The Bobcats went 17-31 in 2021 while Howard hits .329/.373/.443 with 17 RBI in 70 at-bats this season.
The majority of Howard's playing time this season has come at shortstop. However, she hints that she has played multiple infield positions during her career and expects to do the same at Peru State.
"I feel like I will stay at either shortstop or second," Howard said. "But if they need me to transition to the outfield, I will."
Her versatility figures to be one of her greatest strengths in the collegiate game.
"Being able to go from one spot to another has helped me a lot," she said. "I have a good feel all over the place, and it has helped me see the field and improve."
When she arrives at Peru State, Howard hopes to have a memorable four years.
"I want to go up there, have a good academic career and a good first year all-around."
Howard is the 14th-known Lewis Central Class of 2021 graduate to extend their athletic career at the college level. The full list of KMAland college decisions can be found here.
Click below to hear the full interview with Howard.