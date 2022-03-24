(Sidney) -- With their first meet already behind them, the Sidney track program hopes to learn and grow throughout the 2022 season.
The Cowboys and Cowgirls got a taste of live competition on Tuesday at the University of South Dakota Indoor Meet.
"It was nice to get to Vermillion," Coach Donnie Sears said. "We needed that. We were tired of running in the hallways. The kids needed the competition, and it was enjoyable. The kids competed hard, and we had some good things happen."
Sears says the first meet gave his team a gauge of their progress.
"It lets them know where they are," he said. "Now it's a matter of building on that first indoor meet. It set the stage for the first part of the season."
Senior Matthew Benedict is the top returner for the Cowboys. Benedict is a two-time state qualifier in the high jump and cracked the podium last year with a third-place finish in the high jump. Benedict picked up where he left off last year, taking third at USD.
"We are lucky to have him," Coach Sears said. "He's a special athlete. He's more flexible and has more bounce in his step than last year. He has high expectations and will work hard. We'll see where it gets him."
Benedict was also a state qualifier in the 400-meter hurdles last season.
The Cowboys didn't have any seniors last year, so Connor Moheng, William Bryant, Ethan Peters, Kurt Speed, Micah Aldana, Cole Jorgenson, Gabe Johnson, Cole Stenzel, Nik Peters, Jeremiah Ballan, Brydon Huntley, Carter Hunt, Jeryn Parmer, Taylor McFail also return after contributing.
Lily Kingsolver, Avery Dowling, Aunika Hayes, Lily Peters, Kendra Laumann return on the girls side. Sears also expects freshman Marley Shull to produce in the distance events.
"Our numbers are a little lower than we would like," Sears said. "But we have 15 girls and 20 boys. I love the years that we have great 4x800 and distance relays, but I don't think that's this group. I think our strengths will be in the sprint relays."
As the season progresses, Coach Sears hopes his team does the same.
"I don't panic a lot early," he said. "The medals and team scores are nice, but the season has just started. Our goal is to be performing our best when May rolls around. The goal is to work our way there. There will be some good days, and some days we don't perform well, but we want to be on top of our game in May."
Sidney's first outdoor meet is next Thursday at Griswold. Check out the full interview with Coach Sears below.