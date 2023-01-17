(Elmwood) -- Elmwood-Murdock is one of the hottest boys basketball teams in KMAland behind an experienced lineup.
The Knights (8-3) have won three in a row and seven of their last eight after a 1-2 start. Their recent streak featured victories over Falls City Sacred Heart, Weeping Water and Conestoga.
"It has to do with us relying on our seniors," Coach Aaron Pryor said. "We have multiple players that are multiple-year starters. We're relying on those guys to use their experience to execute."
Elmwood-Murdock has five wins by single digits. Their losses to Lincoln Christian and Omaha Concordia also came by single digits.
"Playing in these close games should benefit us," Pryor said. "Small details and executing are key. We hope to cash in on the close ones and see if that experience pays off. They know the experiences can benefit them."
Nate Rust, Henry Coleman, Rylan Kastens, Jeston Junker, Reid Fletcher and Braden Mommens are the six seniors for the Knights.
"They all fill different roles," Pryor said. "It's been a big boost for us this season."
Offensively, the Knights thrive to move the ball inside.
"We're willing to be unselfish to get the ball downhill," Pryor said. "There's a lot of movement. That is key for us offensively."
According to Coach Pryor, the experienced lineup hangs its hat on defense.
"It starts with an improved effort on the defensive end," he said. "We want to bring energy and effort to that end. When things are going well, we get some stops and fight and rebound well. That gets us out in transition and jumpstarts our offense."
Maintaining defensive consistency is priority number one for the Knights as they embark on a tough upcoming slate. They face D2 No. 1 Parkview Christian on Tuesday, followed by Lourdes Central Catholic (Friday), Fillmore Central (Saturday), C2 No. 5 Freeman (January 24th) and Palmyra (January 26th) before hitting the East Central Nebraska Conference Tournament at the end of the month.
"Parkview Christian is very explosive on the offensive end," Pryor said. "Attention to detail and consistency is important. When we've struggled this year, securing rebounds has been a problem. Those things will be contested in the coming weeks."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Pryor.