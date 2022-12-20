(Atlantic) -- Atlantic girls basketball is off to one of its best starts in years, and Coach Dan Vargason’s squad is doing it behind a four-senior starting lineup with plenty of experience.
“We’re pleased to be sitting at 6-3,” Vargason told KMA Sports on Tuesday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re happy to be on the winning side of things. Early on, we had a couple close losses, and we used it as some motivation and some fuel.”
The Trojans have won five of their past six and claim victories over Denison-Schleswig, Clarinda, ACGC, Creston, Kuemper Catholic and Nodaway Valley. It’s a couple of tight losses, though, that have fueled the Trojans.
“We really felt like we let Glenwood and ADM off the hook,” Vargason said. “The girls have really responded well to that. They put in the time needed to get over the hump, and then we’ve been able to be a little more consistent. Our shooting percentage has been up, and our defense has been much been much better.”
Sophomore Paytn Harter has taken another step in her development this season, scoring a team-high 16.0 points per game while adding 10.2 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 2.6 steals per contest.
“The biggest (improvement) is just knowing the schemes that we’re running offensively and defensively,” Vargason said of Harter. “She didn’t really know our defense real well (last year), and it took some time to adjust to the way we played. Now, she’s rotating, and she’s starting to go get some steals and run outs. Offensive rebounding has been a huge key for her as well. She’s averaging 10.2 per game, and it’s 5.1 offensive and 5.1 defensive. She’s doing a great job on the offensive boards.”
The senior quartet of Aubrey Guyer, Madison Huddleson, Jada Jensen and Keira Olson round out the nightly starting lineup for the Trojans. Jensen is one of the state’s top distributors with 5.4 assists per game and is averaging 10.9 points, 4.2 steals and 3.9 rebounds.
“She’s a big driver to the whole thing,” Vargason said of Jensen. “She has a positive assist-to-turnover ratio. We’re still working on that being a bigger gap, but when your point guard is positive it’s huge. She does a little bit of everything, and now she’s starting to step up as a leader on the floor.”
Guyer (7.2 PPG, 5.2 RPG), Huddleson (6.0 PPG, 3.8 RPG, 1.9 SPG) and Olson (1.8 PPG, 1.9 RPG) have been filling in their roles ably around Harter and Jensen. And sophomore Maddie Richter has been a boon off the bench with 5.8 points per game while shooting 34.5% from 3 (10/29).
“(Richter) is one of the best shooters I’ve seen in our program,” Vargason said. “She’s starting to extend her game more and get to the paint. So, when some try to shut down Paytn and Jada, she’s one of the players that has been able to score for us.”
In addition to Richter, Coach Vargason is looking forward to adding junior Claire Pellett back to the mix. Pellett has played in five games this season, but she is currently recovering from a concussion. Further, senior Abbi Richter, junior Avery Knuth and freshmen Makenna Schroeder, Zoey Kirchhoff and Lila Wiederstein have provided roles off the bench.
Atlantic will play one final game before Christmas break later Tuesday when they host Shenandoah. A previously-scheduled Thursday game at St. Albert has been pushed into January due to the impending weather.
“The biggest thing right now is going to be our conditioning,” Vargason said about his approach during Christmas break. “We’ve had a little bit of an issue with that. Defensively, teams start to figure out your presses as the season goes, so you have to make some adjustments and get more people comfortable in defensive rotations.
“On offense, we’ve had some times where the execution hasn’t been very clean, and we just need more reps in those roles. Obviously, we’re senior-driven, but not all of them played high minutes last year. These younger players just need to get more comfortable with knowing what each other wants to do with the ball.”
Listen to the full interview with Coach Vargason in the audio file below.
