(Mount Ayr) -- The Mount Ayr boys basketball team is off to a strong 5-0 start, and Coach Bret Ruggles is feeling good about where his Raiders stand in the early going.
“I think we’re right on track where I was hoping we would have been,” Coach Ruggles told KMA Sports on Monday’s Upon Further Review. “We’re seeing some things defensively where we’re getting better, and a lot of things offensively where we’re getting better. I’m seeing some development from different guys, and right now we’re building and trying to find the right matchups and the right guys.”
It’s another season, so Mount Ayr is led by senior Jaixen Frost, who is averaging 24.8 points, 7.8 rebounds, 5.4 assists and 3.0 steals per game.
“He’s really seeing the floor a lot better this year,” Ruggles said of his star point guard. “I’d like to move him off the ball later down the road, but we’ve had more success with him on the ball and being able to control our offense.”
Ruggles notes Frost’s efficiency has been on point through five games this year in shooting 63.6% from the field, 42.1% from 3 and a perfect 18 out of 18 from the free throw line.
“He’s very good at making very good decisions,” Ruggles added. “He takes his shots when he needs to, but he’s also looking for his teammates. And we put him in a tough spot (on defense). We’ve moved him into the middle of our matchup (zone). That’s provided a lot of rebounding and blocked shots. He’s not getting as many steals because he’s not at the top of that thing, but he’s really helping us out in the interior.”
The most impressive part of this year’s Mount Ayr group, though, is their balance around Frost. Senior Braydon Pierson is averaging 11.0 points per game while sophomore Tyler Martin (9.2 PPG), junior Ryce Reynolds (8.2), senior Riley Stark (7.2) and freshman Jackson Ruggles (7.2) are also providing scoring contributions.
“It’s a combination of everyone,” Coach Ruggles said. “Everybody has picked up from last year and increased a little bit. We’ve had improvement from our bench. Last year, our bench wasn’t near as productive. It’s not any great improvements, but it’s little improvement from so many that allows Jaixen to have all these weapons around him. It’s always these little things we do to try to make as many weapons around him as we can, and right now we feel we’ve got a lot.”
That’s how it’s playing on the court, too, with wins over Clarke, Southwest Valley, Lenox, Southeast Warren and Seymour. The win over Clarke was a tight five-point victory, but the other four wins came by at least 19 points each.
“We’re seeing some really good matchups,” Ruggles said, “and we’ve got some really good ballgames coming up in January. Just the biggest improvement has been from our bench. We get (good minutes) from our six, seven and eight, and I think we can even sneak a nine in if we have to.”
Mount Ayr closes the first half with home meetings against Wayne (Thursday) and Nodaway Valley (December 20th) and a road trip to Worth County (December 19th). From there, Coach Ruggles hopes to add even more improvements to his team during the break.
“We really would like to get into man-to-man (defense),” he said. “We’ve been kind of working on it a little bit. We’ve been predominantly a matchup and point zone team. We have a group of guys that I feel confident working in there a little bit, and that’s our focal point going into the break. Just seeing what we’ve got there.
“When it comes to district, substate championships, you have to be able to go man-to-man at some point. You’ve got to be able to play that style of defense. We’ve been pushing our guys on that, and everything else is about sharpening our saw. We feel like we’ve got a pretty good saw, but we want to be really sharp when we hit January.”
Check out the full interview with Coach Ruggles below.