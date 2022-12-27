(Treynor) -- A youthful and deep Treynor wrestling squad showed promise in the first part of the season. Now, they hope the proper adjustments primes them for some late-season success.
"We've seen a lot more positives than negatives," Coach Trey Stickler said on Tuesday's Upon Further Review. "That's always a great thing. The biggest thing with our younger guys is getting them some mat time. The first half of the season was pretty good."
The Cardinals sent 13 wrestlers to the Western Iowa Conference Tournament. Ten of those were underclassmen, including six freshmen or sophomores. With youth has come some growing pains but also some promise.
"It's been the best of both worlds," Stickler said. "But the great thing about the young guys is you can mold them more than older guys with bad habits. We're excited about the young guys."
Treynor took third at the WIC Tournament with 164 points. Five of their six freshmen/sophomores cracked the medal stand.
"There were a lot of ups and downs that day," Stickler said. "We saw a lot of great things with our younger guys. There are a lot of bad habits to break, but it showed the things we had to work on."
Senior Daniel Gregory was the Cardinals' lone WIC champion. The 1A-285 No. 4-ranked wrestler notched a fall and a tech fall on his way to the conference title. Gregory -- an eighth-place state medalist last year -- is 17-1 on the season.
"Daniel has been consistent with what he wants to achieve," Stickler said. "He's the most dedicated he's ever been to the sport. He's super dedicated and understands what it takes. He's on the right track. And we're super excited for him."
Danny Kinsella was the WIC runner-up at 152 pounds, while Rafe Gayer (195), Levi Young (182), Jett Sornson (120), Luke Parrott (126), Zach Robbins (160) and Lowell Knott (220) each placed in the top four of their respective classes.
Their depth makes them a contender in every dual, and Coach Stickler hopes their early-season experience can help them in the second half of the season.
"The biggest thing is moving our feet and being confident in our shots," Stickler said. "It's one thing we've worked on. When you see dominant guys, they are fast on their feet. I'm sure every other coach in the country is working on getting off bottom. It's an issue we're trying to work on. Those are the biggest things over Christmas break."
Treynor returns to action on January 7th at the Tri-Center Invitational.