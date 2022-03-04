(Nebraska City) -- Lourdes Central Catholic returns to the boys state basketball tournament on Monday.
The Knights (15-10) recovered from a topsy turvy season, claiming their eighth state tournament appearance and first since 2019.
“We kind of had an up and down season,” Lourdes Central Catholic head coach Trevor Krenk told KMA Sports. “We ended our last six games with a 1-5 record and were feeling kind of down, but I’ve got to give the kids credit. They are very resilient and haven’t looked back since then.”
Despite the slow finish, Lourdes bounced back in Class D1 subdistrict and district play with largely dominant performances. The Knights beat Thayer Central by 22 and Humboldt-TRS by 21 in subdistricts before a 67-52 win over Ainsworth in their district championship.
“Our strength of schedule prepares us to go out there and compete against the best,” Krenk said. “It kind of got us ready for this postseason run and what we’ve got going on. We got a decent scouting report (on Ainsworth). We knew them in and out, and the kids were very confident going into the game. They stuck to the plan, and it worked out.”
Leading the way for the Knights this season are a group of seniors that have been successful in nearly every sport. Blake Miller leads the team with 15.5 points and 4.8 rebounds per game while Beau Lee averages 13 points and Zachary Tesarek puts in 10 per contest.
“Our senior boys deserve nothing less than to get to state,” Krenk said. “I’m very happy for them. They busted their butts to get there. They’re the leaders of the team, and they deserve this spot right now.”
The Knights will play bright and early Monday morning in a D1 quarterfinal at 9:00 against top-seeded North Platte St. Patrick’s (23-2), which makes their 15th state tournament appearance and finished third a season ago.
“They are a very great defensive team,” Coach Krenk said. “They pride themselves with getting turnovers and transition buckets and getting the lead that way right away. They’re very consistent and smart basketball players. Hardly any games do you see them having a down game. We’ve got to bring our A game on Monday.”
NPSP/Lourdes is set to be played Lincoln North Star on Monday morning. Follow @d2mart on Twitter for updates throughout. Listen to the full interview with Coach Krenk linked below.