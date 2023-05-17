(Anita) -- The CAM boys track program is well represented at this week's Class 1A State Track Meet.
The Cougars have a presence in 11 events.
"As a team, we're excited to go up to the Blue Oval again," CAM head coach Drew Ticknor said. "It's fun to get to as many events as you can there. We had a good showing in some inclement weather. I'm happy for the boys, and excited to see them compete in Des Moines."
The Cougars finished second at their district meet in Guthrie Center on Thursday. They automatically qualified five events to state despite less than ideal weather conditions.
"I don't know if the weather took their mind off things, and they ran faster than normal, but we just had a really good night," Ticknor said. "We had a couple of kids show up and run better than they have all year."
The Cougars' strength this year has been in the hurdles, led by Sam Foreman and Jack Follmann. Follmann qualified in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles, while Foreman is Blue Oval bound in the 110 hurdles. The pair partnered with Collin Bower and Cale Maas on a shuttle hurdle relay team that ranks first in Class 1A.
"It's a fun group to watch," Ticknor said. "They all really like to compete with each other. That makes practice easier. You can't coach a kid to compete. They have that natural ability."
Mass is also a qualifier in the 400, Corbin Peach will compete in the shot put and discus and Gavin Clayton qualified in the 800.
"After falling short at districts last year, getting to state was in (Peach's) scope," Ticknor said. "I don't know that he missed a day in the offseason getting better on his own. That has paid for him. Gavin Clayton just ran really well. I'm very proud of him. He's put a lot of work in.'
CAM also qualified in the 4x400 and sprint medley relays.
"We always knew we were capable of a good time (in the 4x400)," Ticknor said. "All the ducks fell in a row last Thursday. Our sprint med had some injuries throughout the season. All year we looked at it as a state-qualifying caliber relay and put something together on state qualifying night."
The hurdle events could bring good fortune to CAM this week. Foreman ranks second in the 110 hurdles, Follmann is fourth in the 400 hurdles and the shuttle hurdle team should contend for a state title.
"We're looking to run some good times," Ticknor said. "Anything can happen at state track. Hopefully, we run good times and have fun. We'll see how many points we can score and maybe bring home some medals."
Trevor Maeder (@TrevMaeder96) has reports from state track throughout the weekend. Check out the full interview with Ticknor below.