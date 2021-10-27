(Logan) -- A legendary former Logan-Magnolia football coach Glenn Brewer has passed away.
Brewer directed Lo-Ma to Boyer Valley Conference championships in 1962, 1967, 1973, 1974, 1978 and 1979 and had a record 101-60-6 of during his time as the Panthers head coach. Brewer also previously coached at Galva-Holstein and had a career mark of 122-66-6.
Brewer guided Lo-Ma to their first undefeated season in 1973. The following two seasons both finished with 8-1 marks before another undefeated season in 1978.
Brewer was 90.