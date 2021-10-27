Glenn Brewer.jpg
Photo submitted to KMA

(Logan) -- A legendary former Logan-Magnolia football coach Glenn Brewer has passed away.

Brewer directed Lo-Ma to Boyer Valley Conference championships in 1962, 1967, 1973, 1974, 1978 and 1979 and had a record 101-60-6 of during his time as the Panthers head coach. Brewer also previously coached at Galva-Holstein and had a career mark of 122-66-6.

Brewer guided Lo-Ma to their first undefeated season in 1973. The following two seasons both finished with 8-1 marks before another undefeated season in 1978.

Brewer was 90.

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.