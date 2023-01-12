(LeMars) -- LeMars girls basketball has relied on an efficient offense to maintain their standing in the top half of the Missouri River Activities Conference.
Now they hope their defense can make the strides needed to make them a player in the postseason.
The Bulldogs are currently and have been busy this week. LeMars suffered a loss to 3A No. 1 Estherville Lincoln Central on Monday and a beat MOC-Floyd Valley on Tuesday. While those wins came out of conference, LeMars has held its own in conference play with a 5-1 league record.
"We play in a tough league that always prepares us for the postseason," Coach Dyhrkopp said. "It's a fun time of the year right now."
The Bulldogs have shown the ability to win close games, such as their three-point win over Sergeant Bluff-Luton and a four-point win over Abraham Lincoln.
LeMars is at its been when an efficient offense compliments a stout defense.
"When things are working for us, we let our defense do our offense," Dyhyrkopp said. "When we stop defending, that hurts our offense."
The Bulldogs average 58.3 points per game. Junior Metta Skov leads the lineup with 15.8 points per game.
Junior Sarah Brown complements Skov with 13.4 points per outing. Zoe Wittkop averages 7.6 points per game from her point guard position, while Madi Huls (7.0 PPG) and Lexi Hurd (6.8 PPG) have also been steady contributors.
"They make us tougher to guard in the half-court," Dyhrkopp said. "It feels like we're scoring the ball easier than I planned to. Last year, there were nights we struggled offensively. We returned a lot of girls, and now we're a year older, but I didn't think we'd be as good offensively."
The offense might be ahead of schedule, but Dyhrkopp wants to see more from his team defensively.
"I thought we would be better defensively than we are right now," he said. "We're not bad, but there's still room to improve. It's what we hang our hat on. We have to get our kids to buy into every possession mattering."
LeMars has a tough slate coming up with 5A No. 14 Sioux City East on Thursday, followed by meetings with Sergeant Bluff-Luton (Tuesday), Abraham Lincoln (January 20th) and Bishop Heelan (January 24th) in the next two weeks.
"I want to see us compete," Dyhrkopp said. "We know those are really good teams. We want to win every game, but we know it's hard. We just have to continue to get better every game."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Dyhrkopp.