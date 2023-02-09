(LeMars) -- It's been a fun year for the LeMars wrestling program. They can make this year even better with a strong showing at this weekend's district tournament in Fort Dodge.
The Bulldogs finished second in the MRAC dual standings and took second at their conference tournament. They also qualified for regional duals.
"Overall, we've had a really good season," Coach Shane Hessenius said. "We had a really solid team."
The Bulldogs tote a full lineup. That made for a tough dual team with a 19-4 record.
"What's cool about this team is that everybody contributes in their own way," Hessenius said. "The growth of the guys was unbelievable."
Junior 220-pounder Ayden Hoag highlights the Bulldogs' lineup with a 38-1 record and a No. 7 ranking in Class 3A by IAWrestle.
"He's a solid wrestler," Hessenius said. "Big, strong kid. He's working on his top game. I think we're looking at placing with him."
Camden Feuerhelm (195) is 31-9 on the year, while Evan Jalas (31-11 at 182), Alex Allen (33-10 at 160), Matthew Vondrak (29-13 at 152), Michael Murra (20-11 at 138), Keegan Kayser (29-14 at 145), Conner Peterson (27-16 at 132), Brock Hessenius (26-18 at 113) and Aiden Kramer (16-12 at 285) have also been tough grapplers in the lineup.
"We're better on our feet than most teams," Hessenius said. "They're a lot of different personalities and ways they carry themselves. (The way) they've learned and grown together has been the biggest strength of our team."
The Bulldogs are in Class 3A District 4 at Fort Dodge. They will compete against Dowling Catholic, Fort Dodge, Sioux City East, Sioux City West, Sioux City North, Spencer, Storm Lake and Valley West Des Moines for trips to the state tournament.
IAWrestle projects the Bulldogs to have six state qualifiers.
"If we have a solid day, I think there's a potential for eight or nine," Hessenius said. "A really bad day, and we're looking at two or three. That's the magic of wrestling. We have to show up ready to go."
Regardless of the outcome, Coach Hessenius wants to see his team scratch and claw throughout the day Saturday.
"The expectation is to compete to the best of their ability," he said. "We've talked all season about out-wrestling our seed."
Click below to hear more with Coach Hessenius.