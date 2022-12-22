(Lenox) -- An experienced boys lineup and a learning girls squad has gotten the Lenox bowling team off to a strong start.
Both teams are 4-1 with a pair of wins over Lamoni and Mount Ayr.
"We're really good at adapting and coming into practice every day ready to work," Coach Leevi Marshall said. "They're showing up and having good attitudes. It's going good so far."
The records are the same for both teams, but the expectations weren't when the season opened.
"The boys returned most of their team, so I had expectations for them," Marshall said. "So far, I think they're exceeding the expectations I had for them. Most of the girls from last year graduated, so I have a lot of new faces on the girls side. They're learning and are further along than I thought they would be at this point."
Sophomore Brandon Cox leads the boys lineup. Cox has knocked down 1,802 pins with a 402 high series. Jayden Stephens, Aiden Eggert, Dominick Sutton, Cade Cordell, Patton Adams and Markus Basaldua have also contributed.
On the girls side, freshman Ava Kennan has buried a team-high 1,158 pins while Riley Brokaw has the team-best high series with a 287. Sara Notz, Addison Key, Harper Bashor and Courtney Knox have also been staples in the lineup through the first four meets.
"They're willing to learn," Marshall said. "They take criticism well and are adapting good. They're hitting their marks."
The Tigers are trending in the right direction heading into 2023, but shoring up their baker performances is a top priority if they want to reach their goals.
"We need to work on our baker games more," Marshall said. "We've gotten lax on stringing strikes and spares together. The goal is the same as it was last year. We hope to win POI again and then see what we can do after that."
Lenox's next meet is January 7th against Nodaway Valley and Southeast Warren.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Marshall.