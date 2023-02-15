(Lenox) -- Lenox two-way star Isaac Grundman will play football at the next level with Midland.
The Tigers all-time leader in rushing yards, though, will stick to the defensive side of the football and translates to safety with the Warriors.
“I’ve always liked the defensive side of the ball better,” Grundman told KMA Sports. “I’d prefer to hit than get hit, so I think it will just be more fun to focus on that side of the ball.”
Grundman was a key piece for Lenox over the last several years, including this past fall when they went 11-1 and advanced to the UNI Dome. While he put up staggering numbers on offense, he also had a strong defensive presence with 28.0 tackles, three interceptions and two fumble recoveries.
“I’d say I’ve come pretty far from being a dinky freshman,” Grundman said. “I think I have improved very well through the weight room, speed, just all of it. I’ve gained a lot more of an ability to actually perform on the field.”
While Grundman was one of the top players in the area, he says he wasn’t sure if he was going to continue playing football at the next level.
“I did decide to go on some visits,” he said. “I checked out a couple schools, and then my last visit was to Midland. I really just liked what they have over there. Everything just felt right. I really like their coaching staff and the guys I got to meet. They just have a good thing going over there, and I want to be a part of it.”
Grundman says there were plenty of other things that helped the situation in choosing to play at the Fremont, Nebraska school.
“They were able to provide for me financially,” he said. “I really liked their defensive coordinator. He was a really great guy, and I really just liked the school in general. The campus and everything was amazing.”
