(KMAland) -- Lenox alum and former Northern Iowa football player Spencer Brown has been named to the National Football Foundation Hampshire Honor Society member.
To earn membership, a player must have maintained a cumulative GPA of 3.2 during their college career.
Drake had eight players make the list: Jacob Bacon, Brady Bjorkman, Chris Evans, Jacob Hardy, Victor Jergens, Andrew Kriceri, Benjamin Neinhuis and Collin Seymour.
Other members include Iowa State's Landen Akers, Kene Nwangwu and Dylan Soehner. Kansas State's Tyler Burns, Brock Monty and Drew Wiley. Nebraska's Matthew Farniok and Jack Stoll. Iowa's Keith Duncan was also honored, as was Northwest Missouri State's Blake Bayer.
Creston alum Seth Maitlen, who played at Morningside, was also one of 910 football players honored. Other NAIA honorees include Peru State's trio of Tanner Pinyan, Falls City graduate Bradley Rose and Auburn alum Tristan Unruh.
