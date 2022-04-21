(KMAland) -- Former Lenox standout Jared Hensley has just completed his penultimate year of wrestling at Loras College.
Hensley, who originally attended Upper Iowa before transferring to the Dubuque school, joined KMA’s Upon Further Review on Thursday.
“I’m just finishing up my education degree,” Hensley said. “Everything has been good. I really like it here in Dubuque and at Loras, too. It gave me a different feel that maybe I didn’t have (at Upper Iowa). I’ve just really been enjoying it here.”
Hensley said the transition from Upper Iowa to Loras was helped by the fact that former Lenox classmates Derek and Drew Venteicher are also at Loras.
“I just needed a different feel and maybe a different program,” he said. “I thought it would benefit me more and maybe a little more happiness in the end. It was a hard decision. I didn’t want to leave my teammates at Upper Iowa, but I just needed a different fit.”
Hensley’s move paid off almost instantly. Despite battling injuries, the former Lenox multi-sport standout finished his first season at Loras as an NWCA All-American, taking a seventh-place finish at 125 pounds.
“It was hard,” Hensley said. “Getting used to that a little bit and staying focused on that while battling with knee injuries. I didn’t get to compete or practice as much as I wanted to at the beginning of the year, but then I was able to get back in the swing of things at the right time.
“I ended up the guy for the spot at 125, and I think it was like 32 teams at the (NWCA Division III National Tournament). They were from all over the country, and it was a pretty good experience. It was good to end the way it did last season.”
This past year, Hensley put together another strong year with an 18-6 record, tallying seven decisions, two major decisions and seven falls. He ended up fourth at the Lower Mid-West Regional Tournament and missed out on the Division III National Tournament.
“It didn’t finish the way I wanted it to,” Hensley added. “I wanted to make the national tournament and become a two-time All-American, but all the guys that made it out of my region placed in the top eight (in the nation). I have a lot to look forward to next year in that aspect.”
While Hensley didn’t obtain his second All-American nod on the mat, he did pick up an All-American honor from the NWCA as a scholar.
“I’m pretty proud of (that),” Hensley said. “I work hard in the classroom, and I’m always studying. I put a lot of hard hours into that so it made me feel pretty good to come out with that award.”
Listen to much more with Hensley, who has one year left of wrestling at Loras, in the audio file below.