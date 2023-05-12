(Ottumwa) -- Lenox alum TJ Stoaks has embraced her new role at Indian Hills Community College. And Stoaks' contributions have helped the Warriors put together a memorable season.
The Warriors are 43-7 and recently rolled through the NJCAA Region XI Tournament. Stoaks was part of the All-Region First Team nod.
"We have a strong team," she said. "We've come together and played every inning. We hope to keep that rolling."
The Warriors have won 36 of their last 37 games and 19 consecutive.
"We've focused on the little things and have stayed locked in every pitch," Stoaks said. "We've put the pressure on."
Stoaks has hit .336/.397/.451 with 21 RBI. She's been a consistent contact hitter in a powerful Indian Hills lineup.
"I've done a lot better tracking the ball," she said. "That's helped me recently. I like to bunt. It sometimes throws off the defense."
A starting pitcher in high school, Stoaks has relished her role as a relief pitcher this year. She has thrown 19 1/3 innings with a 1.09 ERA and 14 strikeouts in nine appearances.
"I don't have very many innings," she said. "I'm needed more on the defensive side because we have some really strong pitchers. It's fun to get a different perspective. It's different, but I've settled in. I like coming in during pressure situations and working from behind or ahead."
Stoaks has gotten comfortable at Indian Hills, but it took some time. She appeared in 31 games last year with a .235/.328/275 line and 5 RBI in 51 at-bats.
"(I've improved) in about every area," Stoaks said. "You think you're good, and then you get to college, and you're like, 'whoa.' You come from being the top in your school, and everybody here is so good. Honestly, it's kind of a relief. I know (her teammates) are going to push me every day, and I'm going to push them back."
Indian Hills faces Crowder this weekend as part of the NJCAA Midwest District Tournament in Neosho, Missouri. A strong weekend there could lead to a trip to the NJCAA National Tournament in Oxford, Alabama.
"I think we're capable of making a good run," Stoaks said. "We're firing on all cylinders. I think we can keep that rolling. We're locked in and ready to go."
As her time at Indian Hills winds down, Stoaks says she's contemplating several offers to continue her softball career.
Click below to hear the full interview below.