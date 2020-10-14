(Lenox) -- For the first time in three weeks, the Lenox football team will take the field Friday night.
The Tigers were forced to cancel their final two games of the regular season due to COVID-19 protocols, but co-Coach Michael Nardini says they are back practicing this week and ready for the postseason to begin.
"The week of the Stanton game, we started out the week where we had seven of our kids in quarantine," said Nardini. "We had to put some people in new spots and we had a pretty good week of practice. Thursday rolled around and it's never good when you get a call from an administrator early in the morning, because you know something is going. We found out that we were all going to be quarantined."
Nardini says the Tigers used the time off to conduct virtual meetings with the team and allowed each athlete to participate in individual workouts. Once they were able to return to practice, Nardini says the focus has been on getting back into football shape.
"Just taking that lull of a week off after having to be shut down, we're trying to manage the kids and tell them to get back up and realize that a week off -- no matter what team you are in the state -- takes a toll on you."
Lenox will face a familiar opponent to open the postseason, as they will host an East Mills team that they defeated 34-29 in week one on a late touchdown.
"They're not the same team we faced in week one and we're not the same team that they faced in week one, either," said Nardini. "They have improved steadily throughout the year and have just gotten better at what they do. I see a lot of similar things that they do from week one on offense and defense."
"They've got another guy back in Brody Gordon who will have to take into account, because he's a very solid defensive end. For what they do, they continuously get better and they are very efficient in what they run."
Aside from preparing for East Mills, Nardini says the coaching staff has focused on getting the team ready for the mental side of playing a football game.
"Taking that time, you don't realize what it does," said Nardini. "We can't spend a half of football trying to get caught back up to game speed; we've got to be ready to go right away. There's a lot of physicality going on this week with practice and a lot of thumping. But on the mental side, we've got to get these kids ready to go and focused."
