(Lenox) -- An experienced senior core, stellar defense and ever-improving quarterback play have put the Lenox Tigers back in a state semifinal for the first time since 2010.
"It's great for the kids and the community," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "Lenox has a lot of tradition. It's great to be back at the Dome."
Lenox earned the trip to Cedar Falls with a 32-8 win over Fremont-Mills. The Tigers (11-0) surrendered an early touchdown but nothing more en route to the convincing win. It was the sixth consecutive game in which they held their opponent to less than 20 points. Lenox's defense also created four turnovers against Fremont-Mills.
"We preach alignment and assignment football and getting eight hats to the ball," Bonde said. "The kids bought into it. If you're in the right gap, we're putting ourselves in a chance to succeed."
Bonde says the defensive success starts up front with the trio of Jake Cox, Owen Junker and Trayce Miller. Miller has 38 tackles, 10.5 tackles for loss and five sacks, and Cox has posted 32 tackles, 10.5 for loss and three sacks. Junker has also consistently found his way into the pile with 18 tackles, 6.5 tackles for loss and four sacks.
"They hadn't played much together early on," Bonde said. "But they've continued to grow every week. We knew we could be better than the year before. We just had to put it together. And they put it together."
On the offensive side, sophomore Gabe Funk has played well beyond his years. Funk has accounted for 669 passing yards and 14 scores while also running for 563 yards and seven touchdowns.
"Gabe has come a long way," Bonde said. "He's a smart kid, and he's extremely talented. He's added another dimension to our offense."
The bruising duo of Isaac Grundman (1,296 yards, 26 touchdowns) and Keigan Kitzman (741 yards and 18 scores) paces Lenox's ground game, while senior Samson Adams is their biggest threat in the passing game. Adams is coming off a career game against Fremont-Mills, where he caught three touchdowns. He has 17 catches for 255 yards and seven scores on the season.
Grundman, Kitzman and Adams are part of a 10-man senior class, along with Cox, Miller, Junker, Caeden David, Xavier Adamson, Leo Wardlow and Oscar Quintanilla.
"Our seniors are very consistent," Bonde said. "They practice every day the same way. As coaches, it's great."
Lenox played for a state championship each of their last three trips to the UNI-Dome (2008, 2009, 2010). To do that this time, they must tame the beast, Remsen, St. Mary's.
The Hawks (11-0) have been the presumptive state championship favorite throughout the season. They averaged 60.4 points and 377.4 yards per game while limiting opponents to 62 total points and pitching five shutouts.
Quarterback Cael Ortman has completed 83% of his passes for 1,526 yards and 29 touchdowns while also running for a team-high 770 yards and 16 scores.
Bonde knows they must account for the dual-threat quarterback on Wednesday.
"Remsen is a very good football team," Bonde said. "He's a downhill runner, but he throws some good footballs. We have to get aligned right and know where he is. We have to have our matchups right and play Tiger football."
The Hawks have feasted on big plays this year. Bonde hopes that's not the case Wednesday.
"They've had a lot of big plays throughout the year," he said. "They're explosive. We have to minimize those."
Offensively, the Tigers want to control the tempo.
"We've got to play Tiger football," Bonde said. "We can't play Remsen, St. Mary's football. We're going to run the ball. There's no hiding that, but there are other things we have to dial in. Our boys are ready to execute."
Trevor Maeder and Tom Moore have the call of Lenox/Remsen, St. Mary's Wednesday at 4 PM on KMA-FM 99.1.
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Bonde.