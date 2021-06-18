(Lenox) -- Stout pitching and a consistent defense have led the Lenox baseball team on their 8-7 start. But Coach Trevor Luther still feels their best baseball is ahead of them.
"We are not where we want to be," Luther said on Friday's sports feature. "It took our bats a couple of weeks to get going, but our pitching staff is doing well, and the defense is making plays. But offensively, we are not where we need to be, and we know that. We are doing day-by-day things to get through that."
The Tigers have won six of their last eight, and their only blemishes in this stretch coming to 2A No. 4 Roland-Story -- a loss Coach Luther feels his team can learn from after having a sixth-inning lead in one of those defeats.
"They're a good ball club," Luther said. "We were up 4-3 in the sixth, and free bases hurt us. In the second game, we were down one before one thing led to another, and we gave them a big inning. Being able to compete with a team like that is where we should be."
Lenox's pitching staff has been their brightest spot, led by the three-headed monster of Trenton Beck, Keigan Kitzman and Keegan Christensen.
Beck, a sophomore, has a 2-1 record, 2.68 ERA, 17 strikeouts and .146 opposing batting average in 15 2/3 innings.
Kitzman, his classmate, is 2-1 with a 3.23 ERA and 16 Ks while opponents are hitting only .179 against him.
Christensen is the veteran in Coach Luther's rotation. He owns a 2.91 ERA and 26 strikeouts through 21 2/3 innings.
"They throw strikes," Luther said. "It's plain and simple. We had a strong offseason program that these guys bought into. It's showing right now."
The defense has been stout, too.
"It's really not a surprise," Luther said.
Offensively, Lenox is hitting .268 as a team and has turned a corner at the plate, according to Luther.
"We've been up and down," he said. "We were striking out a lot at the beginning of the season. We are starting to find some consistency, and things are starting to work."
Cullen Wood, Johnathan Weaver, Walon Cook, Brad Larson, Kitzman and Beck provide consistent bats for Lenox.
The Tigers have a fun two-day stretch ahead of them with contests against Martensdale-St. Marys (Friday) and Ankeny Christian (Saturday). Those two teams are a combined 25-5. Coach Luther hopes his team can do what they did against Roland-Story: compete.
"We just need to compete day in and day out," he said. "It's what we preach. We compete in everything we do in practice, and it leads to games. It's nice to see teams like we play this weekend. It brings another perspective to the table."
Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Luther.