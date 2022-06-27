(Lenox) -- Lenox baseball has started to find its stride as the regular season enters its final stages.
The Tigers (14-11 overall, 7-6 Pride of Iowa Conference) have won eight of their last nine heading into their final regular season contest at Lamoni Monday evening.
“We started out a little rough,” Coach Trevor Luther told KMA Sports. “I don’t think we could hit a ball at the beginning of the season unless it was on a tee. The bats are coming alive, and the early, tough competition is really paying dividends.”
Coach Luther’s team has scored just 25 runs in their 11 losses, but the wins – most of them coming of late – have seen the Tigers score over 8.5 runs per game. The slow start may have had a bit to do with many of their standouts starring for Lenox’s great track and field season.
“At the end of the day, everybody was dealing with the same issues,” Coach Luther said. “Two weeks of practice isn’t ideal for anybody, and I think any coach across the state would tell you that.”
While the offense tried to find its way, Coach Luther says their offseason work with pitching and defense kept their heads above water.
“We do a lot of pitching and defense in the offseason,” he said. “That shows from some of the scores early. They were some low-run ball games, and we were in it. But our bats weren’t quite there yet.”
Lenox has a team ERA of 3.08 over 168 innings so far this season, including a 2.38 ERA over 35 1/3 innings from junior Samson Adams, a 3.07 over 29 2/3 from sophomore Carter Reed, a 1.85 and a 1.54 over 22 2/3 innings each from freshman Gabe Funk and junior Keigan Kitzman, respectively. Juniors Trenton Beck (4.79 ERA) and Caeden David (1.68 ERA) have added 19 and 16 2/3 innings, respectively.
“I think we have six or seven that have pitched over double digit innings this year,” Luther said. “They’re being really efficient, averaging 16 pitches an inning. That’s showing the hard work is paying off.”
At the plate, Kitzman (.357/.408/.486), senior Johnathan Weaver (.354/.475/.451), Reed (.338/.456/.365), Adams (.316/.408/.430) and Beck (.316/.455/.418) are all hitting over .300 for the Tigers. David, 8th graders Dawson Evans and Laramie Stoaks, Funk and juniors Xavier Adamson, Aiden Eggert and Walon Cook have also made at least 10 starts this year.
Coach Luther says they’ve leaned on their only senior – Weaver – as a leader in the clubhouse.
“Johnathan has been a standout athlete in every sport and has really come alive,” he said. “He just carries that confidence with him and brings those people around him and gives them that same confidence. He’s been hot all year, and he’s really kind of been our anchor.”
Lenox will travel to Lamoni for their final regular season game later Monday, and then they will turn their attention to the postseason when they meet Mormon Trail at CAM on Saturday in a 1A District 7 first round matchup.
“We know a little bit about Mormon Trail,” Luther said. “They compete in the Bluegrass, so they’ve had some close games with some of those tougher teams like (Ankeny Christian). We have to be ready to go and locked in, and we will take one game at a time. Just keep preaching it day to day.”
KMA Sports will have live play-by-play from Lenox/Mormon Trail on Saturday at 5:00 on the KMAX-Stream here at kmaland.com.