(Lenox) -- The Lenox baseball team appears to have learned from a rigorous start to the week and now find themselves on a three-game winning streak.
"After two weeks, we are feeling comfortable now in the second week," Coach Trevor Luther said. "This group has matured a lot with only losing one senior. We are looking a lot better offensively, so we're looking forward to what's ahead of us but we are focused on one game at a time as well."
The Tigers (3-6) opened the season with six games in a five-day span and dropped all six to Stanton, Roland-Story (twice), Clarke, Central Decatur and Martensdale-St. Marys. They have since rebounded with three straight wins against Nodaway Valley, Fremont-Mills and Riverside. Coach Luther attributes the Tigers' recent spark to the leadership among some of his more experienced players.
"The leadership has definitely stepped up the last couple days," he said. "These last few days have been a lot better because of that leadership and we look forward to watching these guys continue to lead that way."
Freshman Samson Adams has stepped up for the Tigers. Adams had three hits and a run driven in while picking up the victory on the mound Wednesday night in Lenox's 8-7 win over Fremont-Mills to bring his record to 1-1 on the season with a 4.59 ERA. Adams has surrendered just four walks in 10 innings.
"Samson's a really good pitcher," Luther said. "He's very knowledgeable. He loves the game and has finally caught up physically. He's gotten a lot stronger this offseason."
Keegan Christensen, Cullen Wood and Zach Schmitz have also seen plenty of time on the mound thus far.
Offensively, sophomore Johnathan Weaver currently leads the way with a .421/.560/.579 line and four RBI. Colton Gordon is hitting .348 while Christensen and Wood are hitting .333 and .316 respectively.
Brad Larson, Adams, Schmitz, Conner Fitzgerald, Xavier Adamson and Chase Johnston have also been active in the Tigers' lineup.
"We just need to have better at-bats consistently," Luther said. "We've had it the last few games, but not consistently through the lineup as we expect. We've done a little tweaking throughout our entire roster. We're going to strive for perfection, we know we won't be, but that's what we are going to strive for. We are not satisfied with where we are at, but we are also in a better place than we were last week."
Lenox continues their baseball tour tonight against East Union (2-2) followed by showdowns with Lamoni (Monday), Southwest Valley (Tuesday on KMA-FM 99.1) and Bedford (Friday).
Class 1A postseason action is scheduled to begin July 11th. Coach Luther says his team is aiming towards making a run and they aren't shy about what their goals are when July 11th arrives.
"If state isn't your goal as a team, I believe you're doing the wrong thing," he said. "We know our potential and where we are at."
The complete interview with Coach Luther can be heard below.