(Lenox) -- The Lenox boys basketball team had a slow start, but if Friday's showing is any indication, the Tigers are beginning to gel.
The Tigers (4-5) earned their third consecutive win with an impressive 91-85 victory over Nodaway Valley. Lenox faced a 14 fourth-quarter deficit but finished the game with 31 points to stun Nodaway Valley.
"It was a thrilling game to be part of," Coach Michael West said. "It was a game of runs."
The win showed Lenox at their best. They started the year 1-5 while trying to work through the growing pains of a new head coach and a squad that got a late start due to the football team's state semifinal run.
"First few games, they just weren't comfortable," West said. "Now they're taking it and running with it. It was challenging for a couple of weeks."
Lenox's strong close exemplifies their offense at its best.
"We're trying to space the floor and create driving lanes," West said. "Inside-out is what we try to do. The fourth quarter showed what we can do."
Sophomore Gabe Funk leads the Tigers with 17.2 points per game while shooting 48.1% from the field and 30.4% from deep. Funk also adds 8.7 rebounds and 4.3 assists per contest.
Keaton England and Carter Reed complement Reed to create a three-headed monster. England adds 15.6 points, 5.0 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game, and Reed is good for 11.9 points, 3.7 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per contest.
"They're so talented," West said. "They space the floor so well you can't key on one guy. They play so well together. It's fun to watch and be a part of."
Samson Adams, Owen Junker, Walon Cook and Isaac Grundman also contribute to the Tigers' lineup.
The Tigers' recent three-game win streak has Coach West optimistic that his team sees their potential.
"They're starting to figure it out," he said. "I'm trying to push forward that they can do something special if they can keep playing together. I think we opened some eyes when we played Nodaway Valley."
Lenox is into the second part of their Pride of Iowa Conference slate, beginning with a rematch against Bedford on Tuesday. The Bulldogs were a 72-48 winner on December 2nd. The Tigers also have an upcoming bout with Mount Ayr on January 17th, where they look to avenge an 83-61 loss on December 6th. The rematches are an opportunity for Lenox to showcase their improvements.
"Those two teams are very talented," West said. "We did some things we weren't comfortable with. We're comfortable now. Hopefully, we can make those games closer. Bedford is so talented, and they're big. They hurt us on the offensive rebounds. If we can cut down on the second chances and execute on offense like we've done lately, it will be a close game."
Click below to hear more with Coach West.