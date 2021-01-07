(Lenox) -- The Lenox boys basketball team has already eclipsed their win total from a year ago.
The youthful Tigers enter Friday's clash with Pride of Iowa Conference rival Nodaway Valley at 5-3 with victories over Orient-Macksburg, Bedford, Southwest Valley, Diagonal and Griswold. Their three losses occurred to Murray, Central Decatur and Mount Ayr.
"We have been in every game thus far," Coach Curtis Fisher said on Thursday's sports feature. "It's obviously a step up from the previous season. We have a lot of young guys playing well, mixed with a couple of seniors in there as well."
The Tigers' start to the season is a far cry from last year's 4-18 record in their first year under Fisher.
Fisher knew there would likely be some bumps last year, which has paid dividends this year.
"It's OK once in a while to experience failure," Fisher said. "Now they know what going 4-18 feels like. For them, the mentality is that they never feel that again."
Lenox has a young squad, which has continued to mature.
"We are a lot more athletic than a year ago," Fisher said. "A lot of that comes with physically growing. We were able to get bigger, faster and stronger."
The Tigers are also more familiar with Coach Fisher's style, which can only be a positive.
"We are playing a lot quicker," he said. "The IQ of the guys is growing. Last year was my first year, so we had put a system in place that was foreign to a lot of guys. They are starting to learn the way we want to play. We just have to learn how to win those close games and we'll be OK."
Sophomore Keaton England has been the straw that stirs the drink for the Tigers, posting 16.5 points per game while shooting 43 percent from the field. As a freshman, England only contributed 5.5 points per contest.
"It was never really a surprise for me that he was going to be playing at this level," Fisher said. "He's worked at his craft as much as he could in the offseason. He's gotten bigger. Right now, he is being able to attack the rim and finish really well. That's definitely a step up from where he was a year ago. He knows the offense flows through him."
While England leads them in scoring, he's also been able to spread the wealth offensively with a team-high 26 assists.
"He's definitely a score-first type of player," Fisher said. "But he can get guys involved just as easily. He's really developed into a well-rounded basketball player for us."
Chase Johnston (11.1 PPG), Samson Adams (7.6 PPG), Walon Cook (6.8 PPG), Isaac Grundman (5.4 PPG) and Cullen Wood (5.0 PPG) have been the beneficiaries of England's distribution.
Lenox will get a measurement of their improvements Friday night when they face Nodaway Valley. The Tigers will look to snap an eight-game skid to the Wolverines.
"They are a well-coached team, as always," Fisher said. "We are going to have to rise up to the challenge. We are going to have to match the intensity they bring and shoot the basketball better than we have. We have a lot of young, competitive guys. We are just going to have to rise up to their competitiveness."
Morgan Guyer will be in Greenfield Friday night and will have a recap on the Keast Auto Center High School Basketball Scoreboard Show, which can be heard from 9:30 to 11 on KMA 960 and FM-99.1.
The complete interview with Coach Fisher can be heard below.