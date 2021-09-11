(Bedford) -- For the fourth consecutive time, the Back Forty Battle went to the Lenox Tigers thanks to a stellar rushing attack and 38 second-half points in a 54-12 win over Bedford on Friday night.
"They stuck it out," said Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini. "We talked at halftime that we couldn't let them dictate who we are or let the rivalry take over who we are as a team. We had a lot of guys step up. I was happy with how our guys and how physical we were."
The Tigers pounded the rock early and often, finishing with 378 yards on 57 carries.
"We knew it was going to be physical with the rivalry," Nardini said. "And we want to be physical. They made some moves and stuck with who we are."
Junior running back Isaac Grundman paced the way with 207 yards on 17 totes.
"In the first quarter, I didn't like my running. We underestimated them," he said. "I don't know what happened, but our line picked up their blocks."
"Isaac is a really good back," said Coach Nardini. "He's really matured."
Grundman was one of three backs to find paydirt on Friday night. Fullback Xavier Adamson rushed for 71 yards and scored twice on nine carries.
"I followed my fundamentals," he said. "Everything just worked out perfectly."
Keigan Kitzman also bowled his way to a touchdown and finished the night with 45 yards on 14 carries. Freshman quarterback Gabe Funk ran for 31 yards while Walon Cook and Conner Fitzgerald saw touches for the Tigers.
"We have a lot of chemistry," Adamson said about the Tigers' talented backfield. "Our coach has taught us well."
Lenox's defense held Bedford to 211 yards on 42 plays -- 121 yards of which came on three plays for the Bulldogs.
"We stuck with our guns and communicated," Nardini said about the defense. "We timed our blitzes and got pressure in the backfield."
Lenox posted the first 16 points of the contest with rushing touchdowns from Grundman and Xavier Adamson. Bedford cracked the scoreboard early in the second quarter with a 63-yard halfback pass from Logan Bucher to Shay Purdy, trimming the deficit to 16-12.
A defensive stand gave the ball back to Bedford. And the Bulldogs capitalized with a 33-yard touchdown from Silas Walston, trimming the deficit to 16-12.
On the next drive, Lenox barely converted a fourth down from midfield and found the endzone two plays later with a score from 38 out to extend the lead to 24-12.
Bedford received the ball to start the second half but went three-and-out. Lenox responded with a 57-yard touchdown from Grundman, got an interception from Walon Cook and scored again -- this time with a one-yard run from Adamson -- to push the score to 38-12. The Tigers tacked on a safety and two more touchdowns for good measure finishing the game on a 38-0 run behind 30 second-half points.
"We just settled down," said Nardini. "They threw a defense we weren't ready for and made us grind. That was big for us maturity-wise."
Walston led Bedford's offense with 56 rushing yards on 13 carries, while Asher Weed caught a team-high two passes for 65 yards. The Bulldogs drop to 2-1 overall and 1-1 in 8-Player District 9 action. They look to bounce back next week when they face Fremont-Mills (1-2, 1-0).
Lenox, meanwhile, moves to 3-0 and 2-0 in district contests. The KMA No. 3 Tigers eye a 4-0 start next week when they face East Union (0-3, 0-1) on Homecoming.
"Anytime you start undefeated, it feels good," Nardini said. "But we are taking it one week at a time. This next week will be no different. We will handle it the same way and look to go 4-0."
After the game, KMA Sports spoke with Grundman, Adamson and Coach Nardini. View those interviews below.