(Tabor) -- In a game that had almost everything, the Lenox Tigers stayed unbeaten and claimed the 8-Player District 9 championship with a remarkable 52-46 double-overtime win over Fremont-Mills on Friday.
"You know what you are going to get out of Fremont-Mills," said Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini. "It was a back-and-forth battle. I told the kids at halftime that it was a lot of fun. We enjoyed it like crazy."
Friday's contest was a rare dramatic game for Lenox, who won its previous six contested matchups by an average of 47 points per game.
"It was much-needed," Nardini said. "We hadn't had a fourth-quarter where our varsity played. It helps us for what's to come. I'm proud of the boys for battling. They stuck it out, stuck together and came out on top."
The KMA 8-Player No. 3 and Radio Iowa No. 7 Tigers clinched the district title with Keigan Kitzman's fourth touchdown of the night -- a six-yard scamper in double overtime - to stun the home crowd in Tabor and send the Lenox faithful into a frenzy.
"We went with 26 toss," Kitzman said. "I knew the cutback was going to be open. When I saw that, I just hit it as hard as I could."
F-M opened the game with the first 14 points thanks to a 12-yard rushing touchdown from Jake Malcom and a 62-yard burst from Braxton Blackburn in the first five minutes.
However, Lenox responded with a 51-yard touchdown from freshman Gabe Funk to Johnathan Weaver on third down to whittle the deficit to 14-6 and put themselves back within striking distance.
Funk's touchdown pass was just his 24th passing attempt all season.
F-M responded by marching down the field but could not find the end zone, coughing up the ball at the Lenox seven. On their next drive, the Knights were pinned deep in their own territory and opted to go for it on 4th down at their own 14. The gutsy call backfired, and Lenox took advantage of the short field, scoring with a 13-yard touchdown from Isaac Grundman to trim the margin to 14-12 at halftime.
At halftime, Lenox's vaunted rushing attack had only 58 yards on 19 carries.
"They came out in a defense we weren't quite expecting," Nardini said. "And their kids came ready. I think our guys were in awe of the moment for a little bit, so it took us a while to get going. Once we did, we started churning."
The Knights failed to score on their opening possession of the second half. Lenox churned to an 18-14 lead -- their first of the game -- moments later with a 25-yard score from Kitzman on fourth down.
A rebuttal didn't take long as Fremont-Mills responded in 113 seconds with a five-play, 45-yard drive, capped by a five-yard run by Malcom to regain the lead at 20-18. The third quarter featured one more score: a seven-yard run by Kitzman to give Lenox a 26-20 after three quarters.
Malcom retied the game early in the fourth with another touchdown run, and the Knights then took advantage of a Lenox fumble near midfield and regained the lead with a highlight-reel worth 31-yard touchdown catch from Taylor Reed, making the score 32-26 with 8:22 left. The Tigers only needed 40 seconds to counter, though, tying it at 32 with a 47-yard score from Grundman and taking a 34-32 lead with a successful two-point conversion.
Fremont-Mills' offense stalled on the ensuing drive, and a blocked punt by Kitzman gave the Tigers the ball at the five with five minutes left and the chance to make it a two-possession game. Kitzman scored , but the two-point attempt was unsuccessful, keeping the margin at one possession at 40-32 with 3:37 left.
With their backs against the wall, F-M calmly responded with a seven-play, 47-yard drive, highlighted by a clutch fourth-down conversion and capped by a 21-yard touchdown pass from Malcom to Reed and a successful two-point play to knot the contest at 40. Lenox drove late in regulation but couldn't find the endzone, prompting overtime.
In overtime, Lenox got the ball first and scored on a rush from Grundman but couldn't convert the two-point try, making it 46-40.
Fremont-Mills needed only one play to score, doing so with Malcom's fourth rushing touchdown. However, the game-winning conversion fell just shy, forcing another overtime. The Knights' next possession was not as successful, as the Lenox defense clamped down and turned F-M away with a goal-line stand.
"The defense was just reading their keys," Nardini said. "Our kids were just being themselves and playing assignment."
The stop meant only 10 yards separated the Tigers from an undefeated regular season and a district championship. Three plays later, Kitzman played the hero.
"We approached it the same way we approach every 1st & 10," Nardini said. "We try to get three yards. If you get three yards for four downs in a row, that's the goal. Our kids had to execute, and they did at the end. That was a lot of grit."
Kitzman left his mark all over the game with 101 yards, four scores, a blocked punt and many stout plays on defense.
"We couldn't find our blocks in the first half," he said. "We picked it up in the second half and ran it hard."
Grundman finished as Lenox's leading rusher, tallying 143 yards and three scores on 27 hauls.
"This was a fun game to be a part of," Grundman said.
Malcom paced F-M's valiant effort with a magnificent performance consisting of 163 passing yards, 105 rushing yards and six total touchdowns. Reed was Malcom's favorite target, hauling in five balls for 88 yards. Fremont-Mills finishes the regular season at 5-3 overall and 5-1 in district action. They should be in line to host a first-round playoff game.
The win for Lenox was only their second in nine tries against F-M and first since October 9th, 2015 -- the last season in which they went undefeated or won a district crown.
"It means a ton for the program," Nardini said. "And it's big for our kids. When you put your heart into a team and bond together, you can do amazing things. They've invested the time, earned the opportunity to play for a district title and certainly earned the win."
Now, the Tigers turn their attention to the postseason, where they will learn their foe on Saturday morning.
"I'll spend most of my Saturday looking at stuff," Nardini said. "We've told the kids to enjoy themselves. We are going to take some rest because this was a physical and emotional game. But we are going to make sure we don't have an emotional setback because now it's do or die."
Full video interviews with Grundman, Kitzman and Nardini can be found below.