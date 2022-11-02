(Lenox) -- Lenox football is one win away from the program's first trip to Cedar Falls in a dozen years.
To return to the UNI-Dome, the KMAland No. 1 Tigers (10-0) must get past a familiar foe. Lenox made four consecutive trips from 2007 to 2010 but hasn't been since their state runner-up finish 12 years ago.
They thought last year might be the year to break the drought after an undefeated regular season, but a second-round loss to Newell-Fonda ended that bid.
This year, the Tigers have left little doubt.
"We feel good," Lenox co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "We discussed what we did last year that needed to change. A lot of it was execution."
The execution was crisp last Friday in Lenox's impressive 34-14 win over CAM -- the defending 8-Player state champion.
"Our kids executed the game plan very well," Nardini said. "They were mentally in it. We feel very good about where we're at heading into Thursday."
Lenox has won their last four games -- against Martensdale-St. Marys, Fremont-Mills, Colo-Nesco and CAM -- by a combined 194-48. They also notched early-season wins over East Mills and Bedford, who were also playoff teams.
"Our kids have a lot of confidence in themselves," Nardini said. "And we're getting better each week. That's a big focus we've had all season. Each player understands their role. They pick up new things and continue to work at them. It's the product of all the weeks combined. We're playing good football. We're a tough team to go against when we come out ready to play."
The backfield triumvirate of Gabe Funk, Keigan Kitzman and Isaac Grundman has sparked the Tigers' offense.
Grundman has 1,269 yards and 26 touchdowns, and Kitzman has posted 711 yards and 17 touchdowns.
Funk -- a sophomore -- has commanded the offense and continues to make strides. He has thrown for 11 touchdowns and only one interception while also growing as a runner. His growth was evident last week when he torched CAM's offense for 144 yards and three touchdowns.
"He's a fantastic athlete," Nardini said. "The last couple of games, he's really picked up his confidence. He makes us even more dynamic."
Funk and his teammates can etch their name in Lenox lore with a win on Thursday night against Fremont-Mills.
The Tigers were downright impressive in their 28-2 rout of the Knights (8-2) on October 14th. However, Nardini knows better than to underestimate another storied program.
"We've spent a lot of time looking back at the film, but we're not overlooking them," Nardini said. "They've been battle-tested. We can't expect to play average and expect to win. Our kids understand the opportunity we have. It will be a good test and a lot of fun."
Fremont-Mills brings a similar run-heavy, physical style.
"They do what we do for our game plan," Nardini said. "They're physical at the point of attack and love to run the ball. It will be a good battle."
Lenox has been masterful in each of their first two postseason games. Now, Nardini hopes they can do it for a third consecutive week.
"Play our best," he said. "We have to play our best football on Thursday. Our kids understand where the expectation is, and they hold it themselves. Just come out and play good Tiger football."
Trevor Maeder and Mike Wood have the call from Lenox Thursday night on KMA-FM 99.1. Click below to hear the full interview with Coach Nardini.