(Lenox) -- Lenox linebacker Keigan Kitzman didn’t have any idea what he wanted to do or where he wanted to go after his time with the Tigers.
“I had no clue what I was going to do,” he admitted to KMA Sports.
Kitzman, who led Lenox with 89.5 tackles and 30.5 tackles for loss this past fall, eventually found what he was looking for with NAIA powerhouse Grand View.
“I liked everything about Grand View,” he said. “From the coaching staff to the campus. They have a really good football program, from the coaches and the facilities. They’ve had a really good program the past 10 years, and I feel like it was the perfect place for me to keep growing.”
Kitzman says it wasn’t until December when he really started to narrow his focus on his future. He made several visits before Grand View entered the picture.
“I was starting to schedule visits, which was hard, because I had no where I wanted to go,” Kitzman said. “I scheduled some for early in the month, and then Grand View texted me to come look at their campus. I went there, and I committed three days later.”
Following a career that saw him emerge as one of the top Class 8-Player defensive players in the state, Kitzman will play either middle or outside linebacker with the Vikings, which went 13-1 this past season.
“I’ve always wanted to play college football,” Kitzman said. “It has always been a dream of mine. It started to set in my junior year of football that I really wanted to play (in college). I was going to football camps, and I started getting recruiting.”
Kitzman’s hard work and talent have played a major role in landing him a spot with one of the top NAIA programs in the country. He says he’s also had some great leadership and help along the way.
“Definitely my mom and my dad,” he said. “My dad has been huge in nutrition stuff and has supplied the creatine and the protein. He’s always pushed me in the weight room. My mom is very supporting. She went on all my visits with me.
“And you have (Lenox co-head coaches Cole Bonde and Michael Nardini), who have been very big parts of it from the weight room to the field. They gave me a chance, and I took it.”
Listen to much more with Kitzman in the full interview below.