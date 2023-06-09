(Corning) -- Lenox baseball blew the game open in the fourth inning to run its win streak to 10 consecutive on Friday.
The Tigers (11-2) overcame an early 1-0 deficit with an eight-run fourth inning to claim an 11-1 win over Southwest Valley (3-11) on the KMA Video Stream.
"Bats didn't come out hot at all," Lenox head coach Trevor Luther said. "But it took one hit to get going."
Southwest Valley scored one run in the first inning, while Lenox left some runners on base in the first three innings.
Then the bats woke up for the Tigers in the fourth.
They tied the contest on a run scored by Samson Adams in the fourth and tacked on seven more in that inning as 13 Tigers came up to the plate to total eight runs and five hits in the fourth.
"We're a tough out one through nine," Luther said. "We preach being a tough out. They strung everything together. It just takes one really driven ball."
Catcher Walon Cook was a vital part of the Tigers' offensive explosion. He had three hits, including a two-RBI triple in the sixth inning.
"I had to get us started," Cook said. "I had to get us going. We put the ball in play and made them have to make plays."
Samson Adams had two hits, a double and three RBI for the Tigers, while Caeden David had two hits and two RBI. Dawson Evans had two hits and one RBI, and Carter Reed, Aiden Eggert and Keigan Kitzman each had one hit and one RBI. Reed and Kitzman doubled.
Reed got the win on the mound. He tossed six innings, allowing five hits, walking zero and striking out six on only 62 pitches.
"I was throwing as hard as I could every time," Reed said. "Curveball was working well. Fastball, I couldn't get right, but my curveball was on."
"Carter Reed dominated the zone," Luther said. "We preach efficiency. Pounding the zone is important. Very solid job for him."
Owen Paul had two hits for Southwest Valley, while Beau Johnston, Gavin Wetzel and Isaac Currin also had hits. Currin was the losing pitcher. He allowed eight hits and three earned runs in five innings. The Timberwolves hope to bounce back Tuesday when they face Southeast Warren.
Lenox has now won 10 in a row after 1-2 start. Friday's win was their ninth win during that stretch by at least 10 runs. Coach Luther's team has taken the previous 10 games one pitch and one game at a time. He hopes they continue to do that when they face Mount Ayr on Tuesday.
"These guys have been through the ringer," he said. "Things are clicking right now. We just have to keep that going. We're feeling good, but we truly take it day-by-day. All we're thinking about is Monday's practice."
View the full interviews with Reed, Cook and Coach Luther below.