(Lenox) -- Lenox overcame another double-digit deficit to post their fifth straight win over Bedford and 11th consecutive regular-season victory.
The Tigers, who once trailed by 19 points, finished the game on a 30-0 run to hold off Bedford, 38-27, in the Back Forty Battle.
"We let Bedford dictate who we were for a while," co-head coach Michael Nardini said. "They just stepped it up, and we finally got through."
Lenox's comeback mirrored last week's victory over East Mills, where they erased an early 10-0 deficit with a 30-0 run for a 50-32 win.
"I don't want us to be a second-half team," Nardini said. "We have to put four quarters together. If we do, we're going to be scary."
The game couldn't have started much worse for Lenox. A fumbled snap on a punt attempt put Bedford in business deep in Lenox territory on their first offensive drive, and Tristen Cummings needed only one play to score from 14 yards out.
Cummings added another score on a four-yard run late in the first quarter to grow Bedford's lead to 13-0. Lenox quickly responded with a rushing score from Keigan Kitzman, but Bedford tallied two more touchdowns in the first half -- a pair of touchdown passes from Cummings to Silas Walston from 57 and 42 yards to push their lead to 27-8.
The Tigers trimmed the lead in the waning seconds of the first half with another touchdown run from Kitzman to bring the deficit to 27-14 heading into halftime.
"Their crowd and sideline were going crazy," Kitzman said. "It's hard to push through that against a rival team, but we just pushed through it and kept going."
Much like last week's win, Lenox used a grueling rushing attack to tire Bedford's defense in the second half. The Tigers pounded the rock 33 times for 177 yards behind the bruising combination of Isaac Grundman and Keigan Kitzman.
"We're happy with how it ended, but the first three quarters were not good," Grundman said. "But we came back and kept our cool."
"We play all four quarters," Kitzman said. "We're trained to go four quarters. They had us for the first two, but they can't last with us."
Neither team scored in the third quarter, and Lenox opened the fourth quarter with a 32-yard touchdown pass from Gabe Funk to Isaac Grundman, trimming the deficit to 27-22.
"That flipped the tide for us," Nardini said. "We got within striking distance, and our kids started believing. We finally turned it on once we got to the fourth quarter."
A Bedford turnover thwarted a promising drive. Lenox then went 56 yards and took the lead with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Funk to Samson Adams with 7:10 remaining to give Lenox a 30-27 lead -- their first of the game.
A defensive stand and Kitzman's third touchdown put the game on ice, ensuring the Back Forty Battle Trophy stayed in Lenox another year.
"Bedford came ready to go," Nardini said. "Hats off to them. They're a tough team to play."
Grundman led Lenox's rushing efforts with 124 rushing yards on 14 carries, and Kitzman muscled his way to 66 yards and three touchdowns on 17 carries. Kitzman's touchdowns came from 14, 11 and 15.
Lenox also had solid night through the air, as Funk threw for 145 yards and two scores. Grundman was his favorite target, with four catches for 77 yards.
"(Kitzman and Grundman) are tough to take down," Nardini said. "If we can get those two guys going and throw with Gabe (Funk), people can't blitz on us like crazy. We're going to be tough if we can get some balance."
Cummings had a stellar night for Bedford with 103 passing yards and two touchdowns. Cummings also rushed for 68 yards and two scores. Walston had 49 rushing yards on 10 carries and caught two balls for 99 yards but exited the game early with an injury.
Bedford (2-1, 0-1 in 8-Player District 9) looks to rebound next week against Fremont-Mills.
Lenox is now 3-0. The Tigers hope for a much calmer showing next week when they face East Union, but they'll take a win by any means neccessary.
"Same thing we do each week, 1-0," Nardini said. "East Union is playing well. We'll focus on 1-0 this week. We've been a second-half team the last two weeks. If we put four quarters together, we can take that next step and go some places."
Check out the full interviews with Kitzman, Grundman and Coach Nardini below.