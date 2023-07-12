(Bondurant) -- Lenox baseball's bid for their first state tournament trip in 14 years came to a halt Tuesday night at the expense of Lynnville-Sully.
The Tigers (20-8) gave Lynnville-Sully all they could handle, but a 4-run fifth inning was the difference-maker in the Hawks' 5-2 win over Lenox, securing their first trip to state since 2001.
"We just didn't play our best baseball tonight," Lenox head coach Trevor Luther said. "It was pretty uncharacteristic."
The first part of the game hinted toward a pitcher's duel between Lenox's Samson Adams and Lynnville-Sully's Connor Maston.
Neither team scored until the fourth when Lynnville-Sully got a run on a sacrifice bunt in the fourth inning.
"We were comfortable with it being a 0-0 ball game," Luther said. "We knew how important that first run was."
The Hawks then tacked on four more in the fifth inning to grow their lead to 5-0. The Tigers countered with two runs in the sixth to cut the deficit to 5-2 but couldn't get any closer, ending their season one game shy of a trip to Carroll.
The Tigers had ample opportunities throughout the night, stranding two runners in the second and third innings and lining into a back-breaking double play in the fourth inning.
"When we've struggled this year, it's been because we haven't had that timely hit," Luther said. "Lynnville-Sully made every play they were supposed to make."
Maston made life difficult for Lenox's offense, striking out 12 on three hits.
"He had good off-speed," Luther said of Maston. "He did a good job."
Lynnville-Sully will face Gehlen Catholic in a 1A state quarterfinal on Monday at 7 PM.
Adams took the tough-luck loss on the mound. He spun six innings, striking out two while allowing just five hits and zero earned runs. The Tigers' three hits came from Dawson Evans, Keigan Kitzman and Walon Cook. Lenox had six seniors in their lineup on Tuesday: Kitzman, Cook, Adams, Trenton Beck, Caeden David and Xavier Adamson.
"Those seniors are everything to us and Lenox sports," Luther said. "They've done so much. We've raised the bar every year. For us to raise that standard is cool to see."
View the full interview with Coach Luther below.