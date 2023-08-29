(Lenox) -- A new-look Lenox football squad won its 17th consecutive regular season game on Friday night.
The Tigers -- a year removed from losing 10 seniors from a team that reached the state semifinals -- opened 2023 with a dominant 54-16 win over Stanton-Essex.
"We came out a little slower than we hoped," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "We did some good things, but we have a lot of things to work on."
Junior quarterback Gabe Funk was one of the few returning contributors from last year's squad. FUNK threw for a touchdown and ran for 108 yards and three scores Friday night. Jordan Martin-England scampered for two scores, while Dalton Kitzman also found the end zone. Gio Cruz was on the receiving end of Funk's touchdown pass.
"Gabe started where he left off last year," Bonde said. "That was awesome to see. What (Martin-England) did Friday is something to build off."
Defensively, Dalton Kitzman is the Tigers' lone returning starter from last year. Senior Donald Bashor led the defense with seven tackles Friday.
"I think there's a lot of potential," Bonde said of the defense. "But we've got to continue to get better every week. Sometimes, we were on different pages. We just have to keep building each week and get better at something every day."
Coach Bonde feels his team can make massive strides from Week 1 to Week 2.
"We have film to correct mistakes," he said. "That's big for the kids to see. We have to get better getting to the second level for blocks, sticking with our guy and blocking the front line. It's the little things we're focusing on. We're going back to the fundamentals. Hopefully, we can build on those."
The KMA Sports State No. 1 and KMAland 8-Player No. 1 Tigers face KMA State No. 8/KMAland No. 4 Fremont-Mills (0-1). The Knights are coming off a heart-breaking 26-20 loss to No. 4 WACO, Wayland.
Lenox and Fremont-Mills have squared off three times in the last two seasons, including in last year's quarterfinals. Lenox has won the previous three matchups. They outscored the Knights 60-10 in last year's meetings.
"Coach (Greg) Ernster is going to have them ready to go," Bonde said. "They're well-coached. They're going to be physical, big and do things the right way."
The Knights were balanced in their season opener, throwing 28 times for 162 yards and rushing 25 times for 46 yards.
"We have to be ready for everything," Bonde said. "We have to match their physicality because they're going to bring it. We can't let them lull us to sleep in the run game because their passing game is a weapon. We have to communicate and do our job."
Bonde feels Friday's game comes down to the fundamentals.
"It's going to be alignment and assignment," he added. "And we have to get eight hats to the ball. I think it's going to go back to the basics. We have to do our assignment before we do anything else. If we do that, we'll have an opportunity to be successful."
Trevor Maeder and Jesse Cox have the call of Fremont-Mills/Lenox Friday night. Check out all of KMA Sports' coverage from 6:20 to midnight on KMA 960, FM-99.1 or streaming at kmaland.com.
Hear the full interview with Coach Bonde below.