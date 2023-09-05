(Lenox) -- All eyes in Taylor County will likely be focused on the happenings in Bedford Friday night when Lenox and Bedford meet for Taylor County Supremacy in the Back Forty Battle.
Both teams enter this year's matchup unbeaten and ranked in the latest KMA Sports State Rankings.
The No. 4 Lenox Tigers are 2-0 after Friday night's 52-26 win over previously-ranked Fremont-Mills. The Tigers found themselves in an early 14-0 deficit but swiftly responded with 46 unanswered points for the program's 18th consecutive regular-season win.
"It didn't start how we drew it up," Lenox co-head coach Cole Bonde said. "But I think it was good for our kids to handle that adversity. We did a really good job of playing Lenox football. Eventually, things went our way, and good things happened."
Friday's comeback win was a good growth moment for a Lenox squad still trying to replace the bulk of last year's production.
"We're young and inexperienced," Bonde said. "I was excited to see how they would handle getting punched in the mouth. How they responded was encouraging. We can learn a lot from that game. We found out who our leaders are."
Junior quarterback Gabe Funk has been on point in the first two games. The three-year starter has thrown for 180 yards and three scores and rushed for 233 yards and six touchdowns. Jordan Martin-England has rushed for 171 yards and three scores, and Donald Bashor has been the top receiver with two catches for 66 yards and two scores.
Defensively, Martin-England has a team-high 14 tackles and 3.0 tackles for loss. Brody Brokaw has wreaked havoc in the backfield with 10 tackles, a sack and 3.0 tackles for loss.
"What I like about this group is that it's not a one-person team," Bonde said. "It takes eight guys to do a job. They've bought into that."
Perhaps few Back Forty Battles have been as intriguing as the 92nd matchup. The Bulldogs are No. 9 in the KMA Sports State Rankings after outscoring Moravia and Murray by a combined 134-40.
"It's a big game," said Bonde -- a Bedford alum. "They're big, physical and fast. They fly around to the ball on defense. They're playing some very good football right now."
Bedford's offense has no shortage of weapons, led by quarterback Conner Nally. Silas Walston, Garrison Motsinger, Cal Peterman and Brody King have also been among the playmakers for the Bulldogs.
"It's tough to key in on one guy," Bonde said. "The big thing for us is stopping the run before we do anything else. We have to make them one-dimensional."
Controlling the emotions that come with a rivalry game is also key for the Tigers on Friday.
"Don't let the moment or nerves get too big," Bonde said. "We'll embrace it and have fun while out there."
Trevor Maeder & Jesse Cox have the call of Bedford/Lenox Friday night on the KMA Video Stream. Hear the full interview with Coach Bonde below.