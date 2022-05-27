(Lenox) -- Another Lenox football standout will compete at the next level with Devin Whipple’s commitment to Wartburg.
The 6-foot-1, 300-pound two-way standout is all set to focus on the defensive side of the ball with the Knights.
“For a while, I was actually looking at Central being the college I chose,” Whipple said. “I was getting calls from Wartburg about every week. Just wanting to catch up and wanting to know how I was doing.”
With Wartburg turning up the heat in his recruitment, Whipple decided to take a visit to the Waverly campus.
“I just fell in love with the campus and their facilities,” Whipple said. “It really is a beautiful area up there. I really like their lifting program that they have their football team doing. It really pushes us instead of just making you gain as much weight as possible. It keeps you at a healthy weight and keeps you strong.”
Whipple has been a standout in a number of sports during his time at Lenox. He was one of the top heavyweights in the area in wrestling and is a multi-time state qualifier and one-time state medalist in the discus. However, football has always been the sport on his mind to take to the next level.
“I’ve always really loved football,” Whipple said. “Ever since I was little, I have always wanted to play football for my whole life. Whenever I got the chance to play at the next level, I was going to take that in a second.”
While Whipple worked on both sides of the ball last season for the Tigers, which finished 9-1 this past fall, he’s eager to focus on one side of the ball at defensive tackle.
“I’m really looking forward to it,” he said. “Having to play both sides of the ball in 8-man wore me out. My coaches and brother have been pushing me for four years and making me get better. My brother (Trey) is the one that made me pursue (college football) going forward.”
Listen to much more with Whipple on his decision to play football at Wartburg below.