(Lenox) -- After seasons of nine, nine and 10 wins, the Lenox girls basketball team is having one of their best seasons in a long time.
"We are feeling great," Coach Jesse Cox said. "We haven't been in this position in quite some time. The girls have been working hard. It's paying off with some success."
The Tigers are currently 9-2 on the season. Their next victory would tie last year's win total, which was their most in a single season in the QuikStats era.
They have tallied victories over Clarinda, Orient-Macksburg, Bedford, Central Decatur, Southwest Valley, Murray, Diagonal, Griswold and Bedford.
Their December 10th victory over Central Decatur was their first over the perennial Pride of Iowa Conference power, according to Coach Cox.
"When you start winning big games like we have, it talks yourself into saying that you are pretty good," he said.
The Tigers' two blemishes this season are by a combined 11 points to 10-2 Mount Ayr and undefeated, 2A No. 5 ranked Nodaway Valley.
"You don't want moral victories," Cox said. "But staying close to those perennial powers gave us some confidence."
Coach Cox's team has glistened with confidence on the defensive end, where they are holding opponents to 34 points per game. They have also been opportunistic, forcing an average of 17 steals per game.
"We have a good combination of size and speed," Cox said. "The girls are fast and put a lot of pressure on the other team bringing the ball up."
Seniors TJ Stoaks and Cassidy Nelson have been the seasoned leaders for the Tigers. Stoaks currently has a team-high 15.4 points, 8.1 rebounds and 5.8 steals per game.
Nelson is contributing 12.3 points and 5 steals per contest.
Classmate McKinna Hogan and Jordan England are also four-year starters for the Tigers, which is beginning to pay dividends.
"All four of them started as freshmen," Cox said. "They've seen it all before. They know they have opportunities to create some chaos. They have been excellent leaders."
The Tigers hope to continue their winning ways Tuesday when they get an opportunity to avenge one of their two losses this season against Mount Ayr.
Lenox lost 44-40 to Mount Ayr on December 8th despite taking a one-point lead into the fourth quarter. A victory over Mount Ayr would be the first for the Lenox girls basketball program since February 7th, 2012, as the Raiderettes have won 16 consecutive battles.
"We had some late turnovers in that game," Cox said. "I think we've got better at that over the course of the season. I'm going to guess it will be a close game. We are going to have to execute the little things down the stretch if we want to come out on top. They have a great coach, great kids and players. We are going to have to be at our best to get the win."
Trevor Maeder will be in Lenox Tuesday night with the call of Lenox/Mount Ayr on KMA-FM 99.1. The girls game will tip at 6 p.m.
The complete interview with Coach Cox can be heard below.