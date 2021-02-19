(Osceola) — The Lenox girls basketball team is one game away from the school’s first appearance at the state tournament since 1998 following a dominant defensive performance to win a regional semifinal.
The Tigers (20-3) racked up 20 steals on defense and cruised in the second half to win 52-33 over Sigourney at Clarke High School.
“Outstanding defense was the name of the game for us,” said Head Coach Jesse Cox. “Not only did it hold them down in what they wanted to do, but it gave us a lot of transition buckets and I’m going to say that’s where the game was won.”
Lenox jumped out to an early 7-1 lead, but a late run by the Savages evened it up and then a late bucket from Cassidy Nelson put the Tigers up 9-7 after one. In the second, the Lenox defense came to life. Sigourney cut the lead to 11-10 before the Tigers rattled off the next nine points and would eventually lead 23-14 at the break.
Sigourney once again started a quarter strong in the third, getting the Tiger lead down to as few as three, but more stifling defense led to several easy transition buckets and Lenox led 34-22 heading into the fourth. In the final frame, the Tigers found another gear in the press and outscored the Savages 18-11 to get the win.
Nelson paced the Tigers with 24 points and five steals.
“It means so much,” said Nelson. “We’ve been trying for this since our freshman year. Now we’ve grown as a team and it’s so nice knowing we could go to state now.”
TJ Stoaks stuffed the stat sheet with 12 points, eight rebounds, seven steals and six assists.
“It really means a lot,” said Stoaks. “In our freshman year, just making it past the first round was a big deal for us. Now we’re playing to go to state. It’s really exciting and we’re on a mission.”
Nelson and Stoaks make up half of a four-member senior class — along with Jordan England and McKenna Hogan — that won nine games as freshmen and sophomores and then 10 last year. Cox says the four seniors are key to the resurgence of the program.
“Those four seniors are number one,” said Cox. “It’s also our strength and conditioning that’s got better the last two or three years, thanks to Michael Nardini. We’ve had some good volleyball seasons the past few years and that’s not because of me or Tom Christensen — we don’t know much about volleyball. And we’re having success at softball. These four seniors are really leading the way. But the best thing they’re doing is teaching the younger girls how to get there. We’re seeing it in the younger grades all the way down to junior high.”
Lenox will play in a regional final Wednesday night against No. 4 Exira/EHK (22-0) with a trip to the state tournament on the line.
After the game, KMA Sports talked with Nelson, Stoaks and Cox in a video interview you can view below.
Sigourney was led by 13 points and 18 rebounds from Kaylee Weber in the loss.