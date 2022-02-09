(Lenox) -- One year removed from one of the best seasons in school history, the Lenox girls have put together a 15-6 record and look to be tough out in Class 1A postseason play.
"We are feeling pretty good," said Coach Jesse Cox. "We've improved throughout the year and have played some good teams down the stretch. If that doesn't get you ready for the postseason, I don't know what would."
The Tigers have played three state-ranked teams -- Martensdale-St. Marys, Nodaway Valley and Stanton -- in the past two weeks. While they lost all three games by tight margins, Coach Cox feels his team learned from those experiences.
"We are getting better," he said. "We have two freshmen -- Zoey Reed and Sadie Cox -- that are our leading scorers. The second half of the season, they've gotten more aggressive."
The talented freshmen combo has turned heads in the Pride of Iowa Conference. Cox averages 17.5 points and 16.0 rebounds per game, while Reed contributes 10.2 points per contest.
"They have some natural ability," Cox said. "But they've played a lot of ball and do the extra stuff in the offseason."
An experienced core of Jynessa Cox, Cadence Douglas, Marcey Bailey, Kambrie Michel and Brooklyn Ecklin complement the freshmen combo.
"All five of them are solid and have gotten better from last year," Coach Cox said. "Kambrie has really helped Sadie down low. And Brooklyn and Jynessa have been fabulous leaders."
Last year, the Tigers won 20 games and reached a regional final. However, last year's team was senior-laden, and the Tigers lost their top two scorers and four of their top five. Coach Cox admits he wasn't sure what to expect of this season, but the emergence of Sadie Cox and Reed has led to his team exceeding expectations.
"We just wanted to be competitive and get better throughout the year," he said. "We probably exceeded expectations in terms of wins, but we have five upperclassmen that are great leaders. They led the way, and that allowed our freshmen to blossom. Hopefully, we can keep getting better and make a run here."
The Tigers begin their hopeful postseason run on Thursday when they welcome Murray in the first round of Class 1A regional action. Lenox posted a 62-16 win over Murray on December 17th, but that doesn't mean they overlook their foe.
"They're going to be well-coached," Cox said. "They always have a nice interior game plan. We have to be ready to defend the interior, and they have a couple of girls that can shoot on the perimeter. We have to cover them up. But I think we are a better offensive team now than we were the first time we played them. Hopefully, we see some improvement there and move onto the next round."
Check out the full interview with Coach Cox below.