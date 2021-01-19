(Lenox) -- For the first time in 3,269 days, the Lenox girls beat Mount Ayr, doing so with a 46-35 victory Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
"We are talking ourselves into being good," Coach Jesse Cox said of the win. "It was a total team effort. Hard work pays off."
"We have been preparing for this all season," said senior McKinna Hogan, who was in the third grade the last time Lenox beat Mount Ayr. "We were ready."
Hogan was huge for the Tigers in their first triumph over their Pride of Iowa Conference foe since February 7th, 2012. With leading scorer TJ Stoaks plagued by foul troubles, Hogan came in clutch with a game-high 15 points off four three-pointers.
"I've been struggling this season," she said. "That felt good and boosted my confidence."
"She's been hitting those in practice," Cox said of Hogan. "We had the utmost confidence in her. If she wants to shoot them, they will go in."
The first quarter was far from beautiful, but the Tigers were OK with that, taking an 8-4 lead into the second quarter.
Mount Ayr found a rhythm in the second quarter and took a 17-14 lead, but triples from Hogan and Nelson allowed Lenox to finish on a 6-0 run to take a 20-17 lead into the break.
Lenox resumed their run in the second half, scoring the first eight for what amounted to a 14-0 run that built the Tigers a 28-17 lead. Mount Ayr responded with the next five, but Lenox went on another spurt, scoring the final four of the third quarter to take a 32-22 lead into the final frame.
"We never give up," Cox said. "There was no panicking when things were going bad."
In the fourth quarter, Lenox relied on aggressive defense and clutch shooting to hold on for their first win in 16 tries over Mount Ayr and avenging a 44-40 defeat at the hands of the Raiderettes on December 8th.
"We've been proud of our defense, especially our full-court pressure," Cox said. "We are going to be in any game that we play defense like that. We made big plays when we needed to."
While Hogan led the team in scoring, Cassidy Nelson was the floor-general for Coach Cox's team, stuffing the stat sheet with seven points, 10 rebounds, six assists and three steals.
"We were able to get the ball around," Nelson said. "We slowed it down and ran the offense in the second half, which is why we got that lead."
Jynessa Cox scored nine points and hauled in six boards. Stoaks worked her way through foul trouble and managed to score seven points and corral seven rebounds. Kambrie Michel also added six points and 10 rebounds while Jordan England also had 10 rebounds to go along with her two points. The Tigers posted a staggering 22 offensive rebounds on Tuesday night.
Mount Ayr unofficially shot 11/57 from the field (19%) and only 1/20 from deep. The Raiderettes were led by 10 points from Maddie Stewart. Rachel Sobotka and Channler Hennle added seven apiece. With the loss, Mount Ayr falls to 11-3 overall and 6-2 in the POI. They return to action on Friday against Martensdale-St. Marys.
Lenox's win improves their record to 10-2 overall and 5-2 in the POI. Their 10th win of the season equals their total from last season. One more win for the Tigers would give them their most wins in a season since at least the 2005-06 campaign. They will look for that 11th win Thursday when they face Earlham.
"We are not done," Hogan and Nelson agreed.
"The more you're successful, the more I believe it motivates the kids," Cox said. "The schedule is tough, but we got to come in, practice tomorrow and get ready for Earlham on Thursday."
The complete interviews with Hogan, Nelson and Coach Cox can be viewed below.