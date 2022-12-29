(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls enter 2023 with a knack for close games and a 4-3 record.
The Tigers have wins over Orient-Macksburg, Bedford, Southwest Valley and Diagonal, while their losses came to Clarinda, Mount Ayr and Central Decatur by five points apiece. Five of the Tigers' seven games have been decided by five points.
"We were in every ball game," Coach Kirk Maharry said. "We've improved a little bit and hope to improve some more."
The tight battles have brought out some positives and negatives for the Tigers.
"We've learned to take care of the ball," Maharry said. "Our losses were mainly because of turnovers. We didn't value the ball as well as we should have. They've grown in playing together and learning a new system. (We) run a lot of motion. We have five 3-point shooters. We just have to give them the confidence to shoot the ball more."
Sadie Cox has been a beast for the Tigers. The sophomore has averaged 19.7 points, 15.3 rebounds, 3.1 steals, 2.4 assists and 1.6 blocks per game.
"When we put a shot up, we know she's going to get it," Maharry said. "She can score. And she scores fairly well. She does it all. She's a good girl and a great athlete."
Sophomore Zoey Reed adds 11.1 points and 4.9 rebounds per game, while senior Cadence Douglas contributes 7.1 points, 7.9 rebounds and 1.7 assists per game. Marcey Bailey, Delaney Funk, Izzy Curtis and Katilyn Van Gelder provide depth to the Tigers' lineup.
Lenox averages 13.7 turnovers per game. That's an area Coach Maharry hopes his team can clean up when they resume play.
"That can't happen," Maharry said. "I'm looking for us to be more ready to play at the start (of games). Sometimes, we're a little sluggish getting going."
The Tigers return to action on Thursday against Griswold, followed by a pivotal Pride of Iowa Conference clash with Nodaway Valley.
Click below to hear more from Coach Maharry.