(Lenox) -- The Lenox girls basketball team started the 2020-21 season on a high note with a 75-39 victory over Clarinda Tuesday night in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1.
"They forced us to do some stuff we really hadn't practiced yet," Coach Jesse Cox said. "But we were able to hit some buckets and our defense did a fairly good job tonight."
The Tigers relied heavily on their speed and experience to control the tempo and run the game at their pace -- which was fast.
"We didn't lose any seniors, so everyone is just a year older," Cox said. "We are not real tall, so we've got to use our speed."
"We've made a lot of growth already," senior TJ Stoaks said. "We did a really good job of playing fast. That really isn't something we have done well in the past."
Lenox led 15-8, took a 35-21 lead into halftime and led 50-30 heading into the fourth. The Tigers finished the game with a 25-9 fourth quarter for the running clock victory, but it was not as easy as the final score may appear.
"That Clarinda team is a lot better," Cox said. "They played really good defense. They really hit a lot of mid-range shots and we had to make some adjustments."
The Tigers' second-half success came in large part to a suffocating defense that exhausted Clarinda's offense down the stretch.
"We were able to switch up defenses a lot," Cox said. "No matter what defense we were in, the kids communicated well. That was the thing I was probably most impressed with."
Offensively, the Tigers suited up nine players and used them all frequently in the offense. Eight of the nine players who took the court for Lenox Tuesday night finished with points.
The combo of Stoaks and Kambrie Michel led the way with 18 points apiece.
Stoaks -- who missed most of last season with an injury -- also snagged six steals and swiped seven steals in the win.
"It was good to be back playing," she said. "I was a little rusty. They were playing man on me at times, so I just got down low. We have really been pushing hard in practice and I think it benefited us."
Michel muscled her way to 18 points and 13 rebounds.
"I was just being tall," Michel said. "I kept my arms up and tried to get more area to work with."
"The best thing about coaching her is that she's very coachable," Cox said of Michel. "She knows her role and just plays her heart out for us."
Cadence Douglas also stuffed the stat sheet for Lenox with nine points and 12 boards. Jordan England posted 12 points on the night.
Clarinda was paced in the defeat by 11 points apiece from Jesselee Neihart and Emilia Hesse. The Cardinals, under rookie head coach Conner Hanafan, fall to 0-1 on the season and will look to bounce back next Monday against Nodaway Valley.
With the victory, the Tigers are off to a 1-0 start. Their debut leaves a lot for the imagination with this year's squad, but they are just focused on getting better.
"We need to keep pushing and working, there are always improvements to be made," Stoaks said.
Lenox will resume action Tuesday against Orient-Macksburg.
"We are going to practice a lot, try to get better. Hopefully, the season continues," Cox said.
Complete interviews with Michel, Stoaks and Coach Cox can be viewed below.