(Corning) -- Both Lenox basketball teams snagged Pride of Iowa Conference wins against Southwest Valley Tuesday night on KMA-FM 99.1.
GIRLS: Lenox 57 Southwest Valley 46
The Tigers pulled away late, turning an early fourth-quarter deficit into a fifth consecutive win with a 57-46 triumph.
"It was a good battle," said Lenox Coach Jesse Cox. "Southwest Valley probably hit more shots than we did tonight, but I think our aggressiveness in the fourth quarter put us over the edge."
Freshman Sadie Cox and junior Kambrie Michel spearheaded the Tigers' aggressive efforts.
"We used every pass we could take and lots of rebounds," Sadie Cox said. "Everything we can get."
Cox dropped 21 points and hauled in 12 rebounds, Her fifth double-double in as many games.
"I was just boxing out and making sure I cleared the lane," Sadie Cox said about her rebounding.
Michel complemented Cox with 16 points, including 13 in the second half.
"We were looking down low and making good passes," Michel said. "My teammates pumped me up and told me I could push through it."
"I think we wore them down," Coach Cox said. "We kept pressuring them, and Kambrie and Sadie finished the job for us tonight."
Lenox led 15-14 after one quarter and took a 27-25 lead into halftime. Southwest Valley outscored Lenox 14-10 in the third, taking a 39-37 lead into the final frame.
However, the Tigers scored 13 of the first 15 in the quarter to put the game out of reach.
"I feel like we should be able to dominate the boards," Coach Cox said. "We had some balls slip through our hands. We just decided it was time to grab the ball."
Zoey Reed and Jynessa Cox added seven each for the Tigers. Rebecca Wetzel and Lindsay Maurer paced Southwest Valley (1-5) with 10 points apiece, while Ryanne Mullen added seven points and Norah Lund scored six in the loss -- the fifth straight for the T-Wolves. They look to get off the schneid on Thursday against Southeast Warren.
Meanwhile, Lenox is now 5-0. They entered this season with a unique mix of experience and talent, but some uncertainties due to replacing an incredibly productive senior class that had them on the brink of a state tournament last year. But the emergence of Cox and Reed, the development of other contributors such as Michel and their senior leadership has the Tigers exceeding expectations.
"We had no expectations," Coach Cox said. "We feel like we're trying to build the program to compete every year. The upperclassmen know we need the freshmen, and the freshmen know we need the upperclassmen. It's a great mix right now."
The Tigers return to action on Thursday against Murray. Check out the full interviews with Michel, Sadie Cox and Coach Jesse Cox below.
BOYS: Lenox 62 Southwest Valley 39
Lenox relied on a 16-2 late first-half run in the boys game to move to 2-2.
"I liked our energy," said Coach Curtis Fisher. "We've had to battle adversity in the first month of the season, but the guys battled. I thought we got great minutes off the bench tonight. The guys understood what we needed to do. It was just a matter of putting four quarters together."
The win snapped a two-game skid for the Tigers, who suffered losses to Bedford and Mount Ayr after opening the season with a victory over Orient-Macksburg.
"We needed to see this," Fisher said. "It's a step in the right direction for us."
"It was a good win," said junior guard Samson Adams. "I thought we played really well."
Adams was one of four Tigers to crack double figures, posting 12 points.
"I did better passing it around, which helped my game," he said. "If I get open looks for other guys, they will get open looks for me. I thought I drove much better and did better down low."
While Adams scored in many ways, Carter Reed served as a spark beyond the arc for the Tigers, posting all 15 of his points in the first half while burying three three-pointers.
"If it's open and I see it, I shoot," Reed said. "I try to put myself in the best position I can to get points from the outside."
Keaton England tallied 11 points, Gabe Funk posted 10, and Walon Cook finished with eight in a well-rounded effort for Lenox's offense.
"That's always great to see because it means we are sharing the basketball," Fisher said. "It's pretty easy to beat one or two guys that can score. We want to get a lot of guys the basketball. I'm very pleased with every one of them, and they are only going to get better."
Lenox finished the first half on a 16-2 run to take a 35-20 lead into the break.
"We were moving the basketball," Fisher said. "We have five solid passers out there at all times. It's about understanding where they are. The more playing time we get, the better we will get on both ends of the floor."
Southwest Valley trimmed the second-half deficit to as little as 10, but couldn't get any closer.
Blake Thomas led the Timberwolves (3-3, 1-3) with 14 points and Owen Wilkinson added nine.
The win moves Lenox to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in Pride of Iowa Conference action. They have a busy slate before the Christmas break with Murray (Thursday), Diagonal (Monday) and Central Decatur (Tuesday).
Coach Fisher hopes his team can finish the 2021 portion of the season on a strong note, but says they are trying to take things one game at a time.
"We're onto Murray. We really preach going 1-0 each day. We can't look forward. The more we get at it, the better off we will be."
KMA Sports spoke with Adams, Reed and Coach Fisher after the game. View those interviews below.