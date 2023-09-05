(Bedford) -- Lenox volleyball finished each set strong to hold off Taylor County rival Bedford in Pride of Iowa Conference volleyball action Tuesday night.
The Tigers (9-3) worked through a rocky start and eventually settled in for a 25-18, 25-20, 25-19 win in the rivalry contest affectionately known as the Back Forty Volleybrawl.
"The girls did a good job of buckling down when we needed to in serve/receive or when we got a serve over," Lenox co-head coach Jesse Cox said. "This (the rivalry) motivates both teams. It means a little more."
"We knew we wanted to take the win," junior Sadie Cox said. "We wanted to make sure we did the little things right. That paid off."
Bedford controlled the early portion of the first set. Lenox eventually took the lead at 16-15 and finished the set by scoring nine of the final 12 to take a 1-0 lead.
"We saw adjustments we could make defensively," Coach Cox said. "The girls bought into that. That's what did it for us."
"We had a slow start," Sadie Cox said. "That flipped our mindset and made us smarter with our plays."
Bedford scored the first point of set two but never led again. Lenox soared to a 14-5 lead and held off Bedford's valiant comeback attempt to win the set 25-20, taking a 2-0 lead.
Lenox never trailed in set three and scored nine of the final 13 points to win the set 25-19.
"Bedford has good serve receive," Coach Cox said. 'We made some adjustments and found some things that worked."
Sadie Cox and Izzy Curtis led Lenox's offense with 11 and nine kills, respectively.
"I made sure I saw the block and was smart with my tips and swings," Sadie Cox said. "I hit it in the areas I wanted to hit in."
"I was focused on getting kills," Curtis said. "I tried to not hit it into the block. I got cross-court (shots), hit off the pinky block and found deep corners."
Gabby Robles had seven kills for the Tigers, while Delaney Funk and Zoey Reed set their hitters up with 16 and 12 assists, respectively.
Jaynee Snethen unofficially led Bedford with six kills. The Bulldogs are now 5-3 on the year. The Bulldogs get Stanton on Thursday.
Lenox improves to 9-3. The Tigers have another conference matchup Thursday when they face Central Decatur.
"We started out hot," Coach Cox said. "And then we lost three in a row to good teams. This gives us a chance to get refocused. I think we're feeling good."
View the full interviews with Curtis, Sadie Cox and Coach Cox below.