(Lenox) -- A pair of early big innings helped Lenox roll to a 13-3 win over Pride of Iowa Conference rival Nodaway Valley on Tuesday night.
The Tigers (2-3) won their second consecutive game after a tough-luck 0-3 start to the year, getting a strong offensive night up and down the order and another sterling pitching performance from junior TJ Stoaks.
“The game is over, and we won,” Coach Mandy Stoaks said. “It was kind of a messy game. Both teams had some errors, both teams hit the ball and we kind of got the right hits at the right time.”
One of the big blows came in the first inning off the bat of junior designated player Skye Bartlett. The Tigers chased Nodaway Valley starting pitcher Jorja Holliday with a pair of runs on a Kayla Yzaguirre RBI single and a Caitlyn Maynes bases-loaded walk.
After reliever Whitney Lamb got a fielder’s choice and a pop out, it appeared the Wolverines might escape with minimal damage. However, Bartlett blooped a two-run double into center field in front of the diving Reagan Weinheimer. After a poor throw to the infield, a third run came in to make it 5-0.
“It feels good (to come through),” Bartlett said. “It just feels good to do well in the game and come through for my team.”
Bartlett was also in the midst of a four-run second-inning rally. McKinna Hogan singled, stole second and scored on missed catch error at the plate while TJ Stoaks walked and came in in on a passed ball. Yzaguirre singled and scored on Bartlett’s RBI bases-loaded walk, and Maynes reached on a fielder’s choice and later came in on a bases-loaded hit by pitch of Emilee Reed.
Reed had another run-scoring plate appearance in the fifth in bringing in two on a two-out RBI single just before lead-off hitter Cassidy Nelson brought in another on an infield single. The Nos. 8 and 9 hitters for the Tigers — Bartlett and Reed — combined on three hits and six RBI.
“That’s exciting to see the bottom part of our lineup, getting on base and getting those hits,” Coach Stoaks said. “Maybe things are starting to click a little bit.”
The final run of the game was almost all generated by TJ Stoaks, who singled to lead off the sixth, stole second, stole third and then scored on a groundout by Maynes to finish the contest.
It was an appropriate finish for Lenox and for Stoaks, too, as she got stronger in the circle as the game went along. She allowed single runs in the first, second and third innings, but faced the minimum in the fourth and sixth frames, allowed just two hits and accumulated six of her nine strikeouts in those final three innings.
“I felt a little shaky in the beginning,” TJ Stoaks said. “About the fourth or fifth inning, I felt a little bit stronger, getting my pitches where I wanted them, throwing a little harder and getting them to miss.”
Nodaway Valley (4-5) did have eight hits on the evening with Reagan Weinheimer and Maddax DeVault leading with two each. DeVault drove in two of the three runs for the Wolverines, who will be back in action on Wednesday at home against Orient-Macksburg.
Lenox will go for their third straight victory on Wednesday when Fremont-Mills comes to town.
“As long as we get better every game, just making those little adjustments, that’s all I can ask,” Coach Stoaks added.
